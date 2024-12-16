TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Alana Kalloo, Chief People and Performance Officer at Sym-Tech Dealer Services, an Amynta Company, has been named a 2024 Automotive News Canada Champion of Diversity. Alana is featured in a special section in the December 16 issue of Automotive News Canada.

For the third year, the Champions of Diversity in Automotive program has recognized executives who demonstrate exceptional commitment to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within their organizations and communities.

Chief People and Performance Officer, Alana Kalloo (CNW Group/Sym-Tech Dealer Services)

Alana Kalloo has over 25 years of experience in human resources and training, with the last eight years dedicated to Sym-Tech Dealer Services, an Amynta Company. As Chief People and Performance Officer, she has been instrumental in fostering an inclusive culture, driving professional development programs, and leading initiatives that support women in the automotive industry. Under Alana's leadership, Sym-Tech's leadership team now comprises 53 per cent women, setting an example for the automotive sector. Her efforts extend beyond the workplace through partnerships with organizations that promote equity and inclusion across Canada.

"Alana's vision and dedication to creating an inclusive workplace have transformed our organization," said Derek Sloan, President of Sym-Tech Dealer Services, an Amynta Company. "Her leadership exemplifies the values we strive to uphold every day. We are incredibly proud of her well-deserved recognition as a Champion of Diversity."

The 2024 class of Automotive News Canada Champions of Diversity was selected by Automotive News Canada editors and journalists from a competitive pool of nominees. Profiles of this third class of Champions of Diversity are available at www.canada.autonews.com/awards/notable-champions-diversity .

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source of news for automotive retailers, suppliers, and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, underscoring the value it delivers to its readership. Its award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters, and video broadcasts are supported by a global team of over 55 editors and reporters.

About Sym-Tech Dealer Services

Sym-Tech Dealer Services, an Amynta Company, is a leading provider of Finance and Insurance (F&I) products, training, and performance solutions for automotive dealerships across Canada. With a strong commitment to helping partners achieve success, Sym-Tech delivers industry-leading tools, advanced technology, and personalized support to maximize F&I performance.

SOURCE Sym-Tech Dealer Services

Michael Filion, Bilingual Communications Manager, Email: [email protected]