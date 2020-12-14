David Finnie has been appointed CEO of PACE Credit Union effective December 21, 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - David Finnie is a senior corporate executive with over 20 years experience leading large and mid-sized multinationals and Fortune 100 companies in the building and optimization of their financial, capital and risk management strategies and capabilities. He has held senior-level roles with financial institutions in Toronto, Vancouver and New York.

"I am honoured to have this opportunity to join the PACE team and to serve the PACE members," said David Finnie. "My strong risk and governance experience and my strategic thinking should complement PACE's current leadership and staff and enable us to meet challenges successfully and move forward to support our members and communities."

"We are pleased that David has taken on this role to provide strong leadership to PACE," said Mark White. "We look forward to working with David and the rest of the PACE management team as they continue to meet the financial needs of the PACE community."

PACE was placed into administration in September 2018 due to failed governance and senior-level misconduct by certain of PACE's former officers and directors. FSRA resumed oversight of PACE management on November 20, 2020. FSRA is working with PACE as administrator to manage litigation related to such governance and misconduct.

