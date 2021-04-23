Dave Singh wins 2021 Report on Business Best Executive Award

As CFO at Tucows — a global company dedicated to making the internet better — Dave is mandated with championing business growth, building the business for scale, and growing an elite world-class finance team. His contributions to the organization, however, go far beyond his role as a financial advisor.

"It's no secret that the last year has been particularly challenging, for people and businesses alike," said Jess Johannson, Tucows' Chief People Officer. "If there was ever a time to keep the status quo, this was it. But rather than staying idle, Dave pushed us to lean into the issues at hand and to contribute wherever we could. From starting employee resource groups to introducing new charity initiatives, Dave helped us foster community in a time when we all needed it the most."



The Best Executive Award is an annual program hosted by The Globe and Mail that celebrates excellence among executives at the SVP, EVP and C-Suite level. Each year the Report on Business recognizes 50 leaders working within the finance, human resources, operations, sales or marketing, and technology sectors who make an exceptional impact within their organizations.

"Dave has been a trusted partner at Tucows for over five years and I'm proud to see him recognized within the Canadian finance industry," said Elliot Noss, CEO and President, Tucows. "Under his stewardship, we have undergone four critical acquisitions, evolved our financial practice, and have equipped our team with the tools and resources to scale the company at large. He is an admired leader and we're grateful for the contributions he continues to make within — and outside of — our organization."



Tucows — which includes Ascio, Enom, EPAG, Hover, OpenSRS and Ting Internet — provides network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other internet services. The company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and is slated to grow its dispersed workforce by an additional 20 per cent in 2021.

The Globe and Mail first launched the Report on Business Best Executive Awards in 2020. Winning executives for 2021 were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, not-for-profit institutions and/or academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

Winners of the Best Executive Awards are profiled editorially in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, published online on April 23 and in print April 24. To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program and to see this year's winners, please visit www.tgam.ca/BestExec .

To learn more about Tucows, the work the company is doing, or to discover open roles within any of its business units, please visit Tucows.com .

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names, and other internet services. Ting Internet delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning, and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS , Enom , and Ascio combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website: https://tucows.com .

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.



About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.5 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

