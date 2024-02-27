Darwin CX Hires Cary Zel to Support Next Phase of Accelerated Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - New York headquartered Darwin CX , a SaaS solution and services provider for publishers looking to evolve towards an increasingly digital future, hires industry veteran Cary Zel as President overseeing its Client Success and Sales divisions.

The addition of key industry leader Cary Zel, formerly at PubWorX, to Darwin CX's established leadership team shows the company's commitment to assisting publishers meet the changing needs of the market through best in-industry customer experiences and technology.

"As we continue to expand and solidify our position as the leader in customer experience, Cary's extensive industry knowledge and proven consultative approach make him the perfect choice to lead our efforts" states Liam Lynch, CEO of Darwin CX. "Cary's remarkable track record in driving client growth, reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer success. Welcome aboard, Cary!"

"As the industry continues to evolve, my focus is on building solutions that ensure publishers have access to the tools and services they need to leverage their data to improve their customers' experience and drive company profits," says Zel. "I'm excited to be a part of helping publishers and other recurring revenue businesses utilize Darwin CX's powerful on- and off-line resources to thrive in today's challenging market."

Other key initiatives that Darwin CX has implemented to support their next phase of growth include the formation of an Advisory Board made up of key industry executives focused on expanding Darwin CX's leadership position and the establishment of a project management office (PMO) to maximize efficiencies.



To learn more about Darwin CX's commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences, please contact Cary Zel by email at [email protected] .

About Darwin CX

Darwin CX is a transformative SaaS and services platform at the leading edge of the subscription and membership economies. Darwin CX helps brands accelerate acquisition and retention—and increase loyalty—through innovative and customized check-out pages, targeted audience offerings, real-time A/B testing, and best-in-class analytics. The Darwin CX platform enables clients to have complete freedom and control over customer data in order to tailor the best possible customer experiences. Lead by CEO, Liam Lynch, CTO, Michael Smith, and COO Cat Kiernan, Darwin CX is backed by a group of growth equity investors with a common theme of disrupting industries and driving digital innovation including: First Ascent Ventures, New Era Capital Partners and Felicitas Global Partners.

