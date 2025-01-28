Darwin CX Expands with New Investment, Focus on Growth and Innovation; Welcomes Tom Jenkins as Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Darwin CX, a rapidly growing SaaS provider focused on transforming customer experience (CX) for publishers and subscription-based businesses, has announced a significant expansion in both funding and leadership. The company is a global leader in subscription lifecycle management solutions, helping publishers, membership organizations, and media companies seamlessly transition from print to digital. With nearly 200 clients spanning across the world, and over 7 years' of migration expertise off various legacy platforms, Darwin CX is revolutionizing the subscription landscape.

Darwin CX recently closed $12 million in additional funding with the continued support from existing investors, First Ascent Ventures, New Era Capital Partners, and TTA Investments, who were joined by Teralys Capital, a large Canadian private fund manager. These investments are propelling the company's expansion, enhancing its CX platform, and accelerating the development of innovative tools to support the evolving needs of subscription-based businesses.

In addition to the funding, Darwin CX is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Jenkins as Chairman of the Board. A seasoned leader and technology innovator, Jenkins is best known for his role as the former CEO and current Chairman of OpenText, a company that experienced remarkable growth under his leadership. His extensive experience in scaling tech companies and driving strategic vision makes him a perfect fit for guiding Darwin CX through its next phase of global expansion.

Tom is the former Chair of the World Wide Web Foundation, former Co-Chair of the Atlantik Bruecke, the tenth Chancellor of the University of Waterloo, as well as a former board member of Manulife, TransAlta, and Thomson Reuters Inc. Mr. Jenkins has also been appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada and was awarded the Canadian Forces Decoration (CD), the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal (QJDM) and the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Tom's appointment as Chairman of Darwin CX came about after CEO Liam Lynch personally reached out to Jenkins, recognizing the value that his expertise could bring to the company. "I've followed Tom's work for many years and have seen first hand how his leadership can help businesses unlock their full potential," said Lynch. "I asked Tom to join as Chairman because of his proven track record in scaling organizations and his deep understanding of the technology sector. I'm thrilled that he said yes, and I'm confident his strategic guidance will be invaluable as we continue to expand."

Jenkins, for his part, expressed enthusiasm about his new role, highlighting the company's strong position in the market. "Darwin CX is building something truly special by bridging the gap between the trusted offline services that publishers and member-based organisations rely on and the innovative digital solutions that are crucial for success today," Jenkins said. "I'm excited to join the team as Chair and help steer the company toward even greater growth and innovation. The media and membership markets are ready for solutions that handle both their offline and online needs, and Darwin CX is ideally positioned to meet that demand."

The new capital and leadership expansion come at a pivotal moment in Darwin CX's growth journey. The funding will be used to further develop its customer experience platform, scale the Company, and enhance its product offerings, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of the subscription economy. With a growing customer base of nearly 200 clients, Darwin CX continues to innovate in ways that support the changing needs of businesses in the subscription space.

Current investment rounds were supported by Darwin CX's dedicated team, including Toby McCoy (Chief of Staff), Jon Soucy (CFO), TJ Cole (Senior VP - Strategy & Corporate Finance), and Chris Bedor (General Counsel).

About Darwin CX

Darwin CX is a transformative SaaS platform at the leading edge of the subscription and membership economies. It helps brands accelerate acquisition and retention—and increase loyalty—through innovative and customized check-out pages, targeted audience offerings, real-time A/B testing, and best-in-class analytics. The Darwin CX platform enables clients to have complete freedom and control over customer data in order to tailor the best possible customer experiences.

About First Ascent Ventures

First Ascent Ventures is a venture capital firm that partners with high-growth, innovative companies across the SaaS and technology sectors. With a focus on scaling transformative businesses, the firm provides strategic guidance and financial support to drive success.

About New Era Capital Partners

Headquartered in Tel Aviv and Boston, New Era Capital Partners is led by industry veterans Gideon Argov, Ran Simha, and Ziv Conen. With extensive experience across North America, Europe, and Asia, New Era specializes in identifying high-potential companies at the pivotal moment when they are ready to scale. The firm focuses on supporting businesses as they expand their operations and accelerate growth.

About Teralys Capital

With $2B in assets under management, Teralys Capital is a leading private fund manager and largest innovation-focused investor in Canada. The firm supports entrepreneurs and leading technology funds who are investing in companies at every stage of growth, from early-stage start-ups to expansion and technology buy-outs. Teralys also invests internationally, helping Canadian businesses scale globally and bringing back best practices to strengthen the local ecosystem.

