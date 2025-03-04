Darwin CX Expands Internationally, Aiming to Tackle Global Publishing Challenges with Locally Tailored Solutions

TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Darwin CX, a rapidly growing SaaS leader transforming customer experience for publishers and subscription-driven businesses worldwide, announces the successful migration of UK-based political and cultural publication, The New Statesman. Since acquiring its strategic stake in the dsb Group in Germany and the UK, Darwin CX has been upgrading clients like The New Statesman from their legacy SAP-based platform to Darwin's agile, cloud-native platform that is purpose-built for publishers.

This milestone marks another step in Darwin CX's ongoing mission to help publishers break free from inflexible, outdated mainframe and on-premise systems, such as those powered by IBM and SAP, by transitioning them to Darwin's agile, cloud-native platform. Since 2016, Darwin CX has migrated hundreds of customers from more than a dozen legacy systems, delivering enhanced performance on its modern, reliable, open ecosystem cloud-based platform.

To complement print revenues, many publishers have begun to add new income streams such as online and in-person events, memberships, subscription boxes, and digital paywalls. While these diversified offerings have created new forms of income, they've also brought data management challenges that have left publishers around the globe struggling to get a unified view of customer behavior across multiple platforms.

The ability to aggregate data from multiple sources is especially crucial as the publishing industry continues to grapple with legacy systems that limit growth and innovation. By replacing outdated subscription systems with a continuously evolving, flexible SaaS solution, Darwin CX is helping clients connect their increasingly diverse product portfolios while integrating all of their customer and transactional data into one platform. This sophisticated business model is designed to make it easier to understand and engage audiences and streamline operations.

"Managing data across new channels can be challenging, but our platform makes it easier to gain a unified view of each customer," notes Liam Lynch, CEO of Darwin CX. "By bringing all transactions into a single view, publishers can begin to see commonalities and trends across their customer base, and then to build content, bundles, and experiences that are personalized to each. In addition to delivering an improved customer experience, these improvements also help publishers streamline their business operations while increasing customer lifetime value."

Darwin CX's expansion into Europe aligns with its recent partnership with Europe's leading subscription ecosystem, dsb. Since Spring 2024, the two companies have been developing a roadmap for delivering tailored solutions for UK and German-based publishers, incorporating the best-in-breed solutions from each platform and ensuring localized compliance and nuances.

"We're excited to be in the unique position to help solve these global challenges with region-specific solutions that empower publishers with a unified view of their customers while improving their operations," said Lynch. "Our work with The New Statesman reflects the increasing demand for solutions that help publishers unlock the full potential of their data."

About Darwin CX

Darwin CX is a transformative SaaS platform at the leading edge of the subscription and membership economies. It helps brands accelerate acquisition and retention—and increase loyalty—through innovative and customized check-out pages, targeted audience offerings, real-time A/B testing, and best-in-class analytics. The Darwin CX platform enables clients to have complete freedom and control over customer data in order to tailor the best possible customer experiences.



About The New Statesman

The New Statesman is a UK-based, world-renowned political and cultural publication. Known for its in-depth analysis and commitment to quality journalism, The New Statesman has a strong digital presence and a loyal, subscription-based readership.

