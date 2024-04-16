Darin Brown Honoured as Ducks Unlimited Canada's British Columbia Volunteer of the Year

Every Moment Matters: Shaping the Future Through Volunteering

PARKSVILLE, BC, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) takes great pleasure in announcing Darin Brown as British Columbia's Volunteer of the Year, celebrating his profound dedication to wetland conservation.

Darin Brown (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

With over twenty years of volunteer service for DUC, Darin's love for nature and commitment to conservation has significantly impacted British Columbia's natural landscapes. He has been a driven advocate for the environment. His path to Ducks Unlimited began with him following in the footsteps of his parents, and has culminated in him becoming an integral part of a wide range of DUC programs.

Darin's notable involvement in the BC MarshKeeper program highlights his passion for engaging the community and promoting conservation. His efforts in the pilot program's success and its expansion are testament to his leadership and dedication.

"The BC MarshKeeper program is close to my heart as it's a project I've been involved with since inception during the pilot program in 2017, to the formation of the BC MarshKeeper committee in 2020," he says. "Now it's been formally released across the province and will be rolled out in other provinces as well."

Whether it's working alongside partners and DUC volunteers to remove invasive species, brush trails and fix infrastructure like fences, signs and plugged water control structures, or it's organizing volunteers to work DUC kiosks and engage with guests as they walk into the marsh, Darin is always there, always looking to serve and share.

"I want to make a difference on the ground," says Brown. "I want to preserve wetlands for future generations and protect the flora and fauna in these special places. Through education, I want to inspire younger people, so they take an interest and get excited about the work DUC is doing. I want people to take care of our wetlands to ensure we don't lose them."

Become a volunteer: Inspired by Darin Brown's impactful work? Join the ranks of dedicated volunteers like Darin and help us conserve Canada's precious wetlands. Visit DUC for more information on how you can contribute. Also, don't miss the chance to participate in DUC's "Duck and Run" event this June. Every moment you contribute makes a difference.

As DUC continues to lead in the creation and preservation of urban wetlands, its efforts exemplify the power of community in conservation. DUC calls on individuals, businesses, and policymakers to support these vital initiatives.

For further information on DUC's conservation projects and how you can contribute, visit ducks.ca (https://www.ducks.ca).

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

