BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Danone Canada has been awarded the silver-level Parity Certification by Women in Governance for a second year in a row.

"We are proud to be recognized for our continuous efforts and commitment to gender parity, inclusion and empowerment of women at all levels of the enterprise," says Melanie Lebel, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Danone Canada. "Our culture of fostering collective impact and teamwork through inclusive diversity has been foundational on our journey. I believe that, through our actions and by challenging the status quo, we are making a real difference."

The certification is based on a comprehensive assessment of the organization's results in their commitment to creating gender parity in the workplace as it pertains to their culture, communications, policies, career development programs and targets. This assessment is delivered by Women in Governance in partnership with Accenture, Mercer, and Willis Towers Watson.

Globally, Danone is also recognized as one of the select companies to be listed among Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This index brings together companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Boucherville, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to produce healthful dairy, plant-based products and coffee creamers and beverages, create economic and social value, and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Oikos®, DanActive®, Danone®, Two Good®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, StokTM, International DelightTM and more. For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca , Facebook (@danonecanada), Twitter (@DanoneCanada) or LinkedIn .

About Women in Governance

Women in Governance (WiG) is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to support women in their career advancement and access to decision-making bodies, as well as progressive organizations striving to close the gender gap in the workplace. The organization pursues its mission with its Parity Certification™, inspiring events, as well as robust governance training and mentoring programs. More information is available at www.womeningovernance.org.

