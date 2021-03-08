Recognizing an Outstanding Female Schulich School of Business Student with Cash Prize and Mentorship

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Danone Canada, the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, is celebrating International Women's Day by announcing the second edition of the Danone L.I.F.T Leadership Award (formerly known as the Danone Canada Leadership Award). The new name of the award stands for "Lead and Inspire Female Talent" (L.I.F.T). It was established in partnership with the Schulich School of Business, Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, at York University.

Upholding Danone Canada's commitment to using its business as a force for good, the award will recognize a female student who demonstrates the company's leadership behaviors of: agility, human-centricity, accountability & decisiveness, inclusivity & collaboration, and being courageous with empathy. The winner will receive a cash prize of $3,000 and a mentorship opportunity with a member of Danone Canada's leadership.

Empowering women in leadership is an important priority for Danone Canada. The company is dedicated to diversity and inclusion, which is reflected by the strong presence of women among its management as well as equal average compensation for women and men. In addition, Danone has established L.I.F.T., an employee resource group committed to highlighting and supporting women's leadership at Danone in Canada and throughout North America.

"International Women's Day celebrates women's achievements, while highlighting the benefits of a more gender-balanced world. This is the ideal moment to recognize emerging female leaders who, like Danone, use their leadership as a force for good," said Melanie Lebel, Vice President, Human Resources at Danone Canada. "As a Certified B Corporation, we believe in creating opportunities for the next generation and look forward to mentoring an outstanding young woman who could one day help carry her company's social commitments and have a positive impact on our community. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Schulich School of Business and are grateful for their support."

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from headquarter offices in Boucherville, Quebec, and Mississauga, Ontario. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to produce healthful dairy, plant-based products and coffee creamers and beverages; create economic and social value; and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Oikos®, DanActive®, Danone®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free and more.

For more information about the company, please visit www.danone.ca; Twitter (@DanoneCanada) or LinkedIn (Danone).

