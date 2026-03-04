In 2026, Danone Canada marks its 30-year partnership as a founding partner of Breakfast Club of Canada with the launch of its new campaign: "Better Breakfasts for Children, Stronger Canada".

Since 1996, Danone Canada has donated more than 30 million cups of yogurt and has also supported the opening of 17 new school breakfast programs in Indigenous communities to help provide healthy, nutrient-dense breakfast options to children across Canada.

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As Nutrition Month highlights the importance of healthy eating habits, Danone Canada is marking this occasion by celebrating its 30 year partnership with Breakfast Club of Canada and reaffirming its longstanding commitment to accelerate access to nutritious school breakfasts across the country with its new awareness campaign called "Better Breakfasts for Children, Stronger Canada".

Danone Canada and Breakfast Club of Canada Celebrate 30 Years of Partnership (CNW Group/Danone Canada)

As a founding partner, Danone Canada has worked alongside Breakfast Club of Canada since 1996 to ensure children start their day with a nutritious breakfast by providing practical, nutrient–dense options like yogurt that can fit into school breakfast programs and family routines. Danone Canada has provided multi–year funding to open and sustain school breakfast programs, donated more than 30 million cups of yogurt and supported the Club through employee volunteering, with nearly 365 hours contributed last year alone.

A partnership rooted in Danone's health mission

This collaboration is deeply rooted in Danone's culture and values, serving as a powerful point of pride for employees and a tangible expression of the company's mission in action for the past 30 years. "Danone's mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible naturally reinforces our commitment to ensuring children across Canada have access to nutritious foods and the knowledge to build healthy eating habits that will last a lifetime," said Frédéric Guichard, President at Danone Canada. "We are proud to support Breakfast Club of Canada with the food we make because we share the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to achieve their full potential, and that starts with a nutritious breakfast every day."

Recognizing that Indigenous children may face higher risks of food insecurity and nutrition-related challenges, Danone's most recent funding helped launch 17 new school breakfast programs in Indigenous communities across Canada*, reaching almost 3,500 children every morning.

The quality of the food that children eat for breakfast plays a critical role in supporting attention, learning and overall well-being. "Children grow and develop every day, and they need sufficient energy and nutrients to help them thrive in their daily activities, like going to school, focusing in class, learning, and playing with friends. Meeting these demands requires steady nutrition, which is why starting the day with a nutritious breakfast is so important" said Janna Boloten, MHM, RD, Registered Dietitian and Director of Nutrition and Scientific Affairs at Danone Canada.

"The 30-year partnership between the Club and Danone has truly enabled us not only to reach more children and more schools and more communities across the country, but also to deliver concrete results. Danone is truly our partner in spirit, driven by the same desire to move the cause forward," said Judith Barry, Co-founder and Government Relations Director at Breakfast Club of Canada.

Danone Canada is launching its awareness campaign "Better Breakfast for Children, Stronger Canada" across its social media channels throughout 2026, as the company continues its commitment to the cause of nutrition security and the Breakfast Club of Canada.

In addition to its role as a founding partner of Breakfast Club of Canada, Danone Canada continues to support children's nutrition through emergency food relief and community initiatives. Danone Canada is a proud sponsor of the Grocery Foundation's Make Happy Tummies campaign and maintains long-standing partnerships with local food banks. In 2025, Danone donated the equivalent of over 6.5 million cups of yogurt to food banks in Ontario and Quebec, providing essential nutrition to families in crisis and reinforcing its commitment to reduce food waste, while helping children access a better breakfast.

*In 2021, Danone Canada committed $1.2 million over five years to Breakfast Club of Canada to support the creation of new school breakfast programs in Indigenous communities. As of 2025, 17 new programs have been launched across the Northwest Territories, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. Programs in Indigenous communities refers to schools where at least 50% of students identify as Indigenous.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is part of Danone, a leading global food and beverage company, with head offices in Toronto (ON) and Boucherville (QC). With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. As the country's largest consumer-facing certified B Corp, Danone Canada's portfolio includes iconic pioneering brands in dairy yogurt, plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages including: Activia, Oikos, Silk, Danone, International Delight, evian and more. For more information about Danone Canada and its brands, visit www.danone.ca, or LinkedIn.

