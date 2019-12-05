Daniel Wellington Opens First Canadian Store in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Swedish watch and jewelry brand, Daniel Wellington, opened its first Canadian store with Cadillac Fairview at CF Carrefour Laval on November 21. The 654 square foot retail space was designed by Montréal-based LODA Design and built by prisma construction.

The watch brand has commanded a loyal following in Canada for many years through retail partners and its own website. Now with its first foray in the Canadian market, Daniel Wellington is looking forward to meeting customers where they already are. Daniel Wellington's Executive Director of the Americas, John Ehrnst, said the opening highlights the potential the brand sees in Canada and allows loyal Canadian customers to receive the same elevated brand experience available at the other hundreds of stores worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be opening our first Canadian store in Québec," said John Ehrnst, Executive Director for the Americas. "We can finally showcase our full product range to our existing customers in Canada and provide them with the full, elevated Daniel Wellington experience."

Daniel Wellington's high quality-product, designed with precision in Sweden, allows customers to have a deeper appreciation for the design process when they can experience it first-hand. "The one thing you cannot do online is touch and feel the product. We're excited to offer our very first offline customer experience in Canada," said Ehrnst.

Daniel Wellington strategically chose to open their first brick-and-mortar location at CF Carrefour Laval due to its incredible and elevated shopping experience.

"We're thrilled to partner with Daniel Wellington to welcome the iconic brand to Canada at CF Carrefour Laval," said Sal Iacono, Executive Vice President of Operations, Cadillac Fairview. "At Cadillac Fairview we are dedicated to delivering an exceptional shopping experience for our guests and introducing first to market retailers like Daniel Wellington is an example of our ongoing commitment."

The store is open from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Saturday, and 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday.

For more information about Daniel Wellington, please visit www.danielwellington.com/ca/.

About Daniel Wellington

Daniel Wellington is a Swedish brand founded in 2011. Known for its sleek and minimalist design, DW offers timeless watches and accessories, worn on all occasions by men and women all over the world. Since its inception, Daniel Wellington has sold over 11 million watches and established itself as one of the fastest growing and most beloved brands in the industry. Daniel Wellington is partnered with distributors in over 37 markets and represented in over 9,000 points of sales worldwide.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $32 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 70 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

Store Info:

Daniel Wellington

CF Carrefour Laval

3003 Boulevard le Carrefour, Laval, QC H7T 1C7

+1 (579) 640-3336

