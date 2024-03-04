Dan Bigras lends his voice in support of the Canadian Cancer Society

Together, Let's Dethrone Colon Cancer

A heartfelt cause

MONTREAL, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - As the 7th edition of the Together, Let's Dethrone Colon Cancer prevention campaign approaches, the Canadian Cancer Society is proud to welcome Dan Bigras as its new ambassador. The singer-songwriter, actor and director is taking part in this much-needed campaign to destigmatize colorectal cancer, adding his voice to our other faithful ambassadors: Dominique Michel, Alain Crête, Ysabel Viau and Dr Nicolas Benoit. Because together, we can dethrone colorectal cancer, the second deadliest cancer in Quebec.

As part of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the Canadian Cancer Society is encouraging Quebecers between the ages of 50 to 74 to discuss colorectal cancer screening with the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) with their doctor or a nurse practitioner and to take the test every two years. The test is more accessible than ever before given that people can now make an appointment on Clic Santé (free service) to obtain one.

"I'm getting involved because people shouldn't take any chances with their health. They should

take the FIT screening because the best treatment for this cancer remains early detection. I was

really surprised to learn how easy it is to take the test. There's no reason not to do it!"

– Dan Bigras, Ambassador and Cancer Survivor

After 32 years of helping at-risk, homeless young men through the Show du Refuge, Dan Bigras wants to raise awareness with as many people as possible about the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer. He is a survivor of the disease, having been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2017. Today, he is doing well and wants to unite with the Canadian Cancer Society because to help as many people as possible to prioritize their health.

Early detection, an accessible solution

Given that nearly 50% of colorectal cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage and that symptoms may not appear in the very early stages, it's vital to remind people that early detection is essential and readily accessible thanks to the FIT screening.

Up until recently, only doctors and nurse practitioners could prescribe the FIT screening, but since February 5, Quebecers between the ages of 50 and 74 can now book an appointment on Clic Santé to obtain this early detection test for colorectal cancer. A simple, quick, non-invasive and painless test, it can be done at home in less than two minutes.

"Early detection is a key factor in successfully treating colorectal cancer. Since 92% of

cases of this cancer appear after the age of 50, we urge people between the ages of 50 and 74 to take

the colorectal cancer screening every two years."

– Alexandra Lalonde, Team Lead, Cancer Prevention, Canadian Cancer Society

From March 1 to 31, 2024, join us to change the future of colorectal cancer. Let's shatter taboos and talk about early detection. Together, let's dethrone colon cancer.

cancer.ca/dethrone

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. As the voice for people who care about cancer, we work with governments to shape a healthier society. No other organization does all that we do to make lives better today and transform the future of cancer forever.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

