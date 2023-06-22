OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) was honoured with two World Dairy Innovation Awards at the Global Dairy Congress in London, England.

The "Net Zero by 2050 – We're In" campaign won in both the CSR/Sustainability Initiative category and the Marketing Campaign category.

Dairy Farmers win big at World Dairy Innovation Awards (CNW Group/Dairy Farmers of Canada)

"The honours received at the World Dairy Innovation Awards shine the spotlight on the Canadian dairy industry by recognizing its innovations, from the production of milk right up to how we promote it to consumers," says Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "These marketing accolades would not be possible without our dairy farmers and their hard work. In blazing a trail for sustainable milk production, they make promoting this hard work all the easier."

Last year, DFC committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 with a mission to spread the word on sustainability. The campaign recognized at the World Dairy Innovation Awards centers on how Canada's dairy farmers are working hard to reach this objective. Through the "We're In" campaign, we highlighted new, innovative practices that showed Canadians how our industry is dedicated to a greener future for everyone.

"The awards our team have received reflects the positive commitment of Canadian dairy farmers in tackling sustainability," said Pamela Nalewajek, Chief Marketing Officer for DFC. "Caring for the environment isn't just confined to one industry or country – it's everyone's responsibility. To win on a global stage like this is another example of Canadian dairy's leadership on the issue."

The World Dairy Innovation Awards are a celebration of innovation and excellence across every category of the international dairy industry.

