OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC)'s award-winning marketing campaign to promote the sustainability efforts of dairy farmers has been further recognized by the global community. Today, "Net Zero by 2050 – We're In" won Gold in the Best Marketing Campaign category of the World Beverage Innovation Awards at BrauBeviale in Nuremberg, Germany. The campaign was also shortlisted in the Best CSR/Sustainability Initiative category.

"Net Zero by 2050 – We’re In” won Gold in the Best Marketing Campaign category of the World Beverage Innovation Awards at BrauBeviale in Nuremberg, Germany. (CNW Group/Dairy Farmers of Canada)

"We are grateful to once again accept international recognition for this great campaign that captures the hard work and dedication Canadian dairy farmers have made towards sustainability," said David Wiens, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "These awards demonstrate that organizations around the world see what we see: that our sector has a great story to tell, and we are proud to tell it."

Building upon years of progress, DFC made a commitment last year for the dairy industry to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The "We're In" campaign featured real farmers who have adopted sustainability practices for the benefit of their farms and the land around them. Complementing this work is DFC's digital campaign featuring "cow-influencer," Daisy and her Mini-Games, which was also shortlisted for the Best Marketing Campaign category. Daisy uses digital-first content on platforms popular with young millennials and Generation Z's, a demographic that is increasingly becoming the largest group of consumers in Canada.

"Our sustainability campaigns work in tandem to remind Canadians that caring for the environment is not new to the farmers behind their milk," said Pamela Nalewajek, DFC's Chief Marketing Officer, who was on hand in Germany to accept the award. "It's one of the many reasons why the Blue Cow logo is so trusted by consumers, and the dairy farmers behind this campaign are the real winners."

This is now the fourth international award DFC's "We're In" campaign has received. In October, it won the Innovation in Marketing & Communication Initiative Building Dairy category at the International Dairy Federation's Dairy Innovation Awards as part of the World Dairy Summit in Chicago, Illinois. In June, the campaign won two World Dairy Innovation Awards in the CSR/Sustainability Initiative category and the Marketing Campaign category at the Global Dairy Congress in London, England.

The 21st annual World Beverage Innovation Awards recognizes the diversity and ingenuity of the global beverage industry. For more information on the awards, please visit https://www.foodbev.com/news/world-beverage-innovation-awards-2023-winners-announced/.

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.

