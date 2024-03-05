OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) has launched a new consumer rewards program, "More Goodness," to thank Canadians for choosing dairy products that feature DFC's Blue Cow quality milk logo. Rewarding loyalty to dairy products made with 100% Canadian, this program supports consumers and local dairy farmers.

"Canadian dairy farmers are amongst the most trusted professionals in the country, working day in, day out to feed the nation," said David Wiens, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "Our farmers not only produce high-quality milk, but they do so under some of the most stringent standards and sustainable practices in the world."

More Goodness is a first of its kind, working alongside Blue Cow partners and processors across multiple retailers and foodservice providers, the program celebrates and encourages consumer loyalty to Canadian dairy. As consumers continue to seek creative ways to establish and grow relationships with their favourite brands, DFC's More Goodness rewards program will offer dairy lovers the value and personalized attention they deserve, no matter where they choose to shop.

"The Blue Cow logo has long represented Canadian dairy farmers' commitment to milk quality, animal care and sustainability," said DFC's Chief Marketing Officer, Pamela Nalewajek. "It is a powerful certification with 85% brand awareness amongst Canadians and a strong influence on consumer buying habits without limiting purchases to a specific location."

Consumers who sign up for the rewards program will have exclusive access to special offers, contests, recipes, nutritional information and creative content curated by trusted professionals. What's more, choosing products that feature the Blue Cow logo will soon be even easier with DFC's new digital catalogue, the Blue Cow Spotter, designed to help consumers discover and explore quality Canadian dairy.

"At Dairy Farmers of Canada, we wanted to reward Canadian shoppers for supporting local farmers and at the same time further educate them on dairy farming practices," added Nalewajek. "More Goodness is how we are doing more for our loyal consumers who choose Canadian dairy."

Click here to learn more about DFC's More Goodness rewards program, visit moregoodness.ca

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, advocacy and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.

