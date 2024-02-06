This highly competitive designation shines a light on programs designed to support staff and attract top talent

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today for the second consecutive year, Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) has been honoured as one of the Top Employers in Canada's National Capital Region. This prestigious recognition, jointly announced by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers and Mediacorp Inc., acknowledges organizations in the Ottawa metropolitan area that stand out as industry leaders, providing exceptional places to work. The highly competitive designation shines a light on DFC's commitment to supporting the organization's employees and attracting new top talent.

"In today's competitive environment, being named as top employer is important not only to retain but also acquire top talent. Our culture is founded on Lencioni's three attributes: hungry, humble, and smart, and we are proud to advocate for Canada's dairy farmers every day," said Jacques Lefebvre, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "It is our privilege to support our employees with initiatives and programs that inspire them to contribute to our important work in the dairy sector."

"We value feedback from our employees and work with our people managers to create a winning environment for all," says Catherine Thibault, director, People & Culture at DFC. "Being selected once again as one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers solidifies DFC's position among a select group of employers."

To learn more about DFC's recognition as one of Ottawa's top employers, please visit https://reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-dairy-farmers-of-canada.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, advocacy and promotional organization representing the nearly 10,000 dairy farms from coast to coast. DFC advocates for public policy that supports the long-term viability of the dairy sector. DFC also works to promote nutritious 100% Canadian dairy and build awareness of our farmers' high standards in areas like milk quality, food safety, animal care and sustainability. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Lucie Boileau, Director of Communications, Dairy Farmers of Canada, [email protected] / 613-220-1724