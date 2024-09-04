D2L Inc. Appoints Marta DeBellis to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today announced the appointment of technology executive Marta DeBellis to its Board of Directors.

DeBellis is an executive leader and leadership coach bringing over 30 years of global go-to-market experience focused on technology, working client-side in senior leadership positions for brands such as Adobe, Intel, and Instructure and agency-side at MRM-McCann Worldgroup. Her global experience includes six years living and working in the EMEA and APAC markets. She is currently the Chief Marketing Officer at Ataccama, a company delivering data quality and master data management software that enables organizations to maximize the transformative potential of data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"We're excited to welcome Marta to the D2L Board," said John Baker, Chief Executive Officer of D2L. "She brings deep go-to-market leadership experience for growing SaaS businesses, including well-recognized global brands, and she understands the learning market specifically. Her global expertise and experience across industries and growth stages will be a tremendous resource to the team as we continue to build the D2L brand and market share both in education and corporate markets globally."

Marta DeBellis added: "I'm thrilled to join a mission-driven company like D2L that is growing globally and having a real impact on transforming learning. I love the focus on the end customer, the learner, from school to the workplace, enabling both access and better outcomes for people to expand their potential. I look forward to working with D2L's leadership team and the other board members to advance the company's vision."

DeBellis has multi-faceted expertise in coaching and leadership development. She was on the leadership council to build and scale women's mentor programs at Adobe, is a regular mentor for mid-manager leaders in The Marketing Academy scholarship programs and does leadership coaching via True Advance using a collaborative intelligence model.

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

