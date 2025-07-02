D2L's 2025 Sustainability Report Showcases Global Impact Through Learning Innovation

D2L Strengthens Commitment to Advancing Sustainability, Social Impact, and Employee Wellbeing

TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today released its latest Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to transforming education worldwide and building a sustainable future by advancing learning, environmental stewardship, and employee wellbeing.

In FY25, D2L marked its commitment to sustainability by becoming a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact. In addition, the Company continues to drive impact through its core business. The Company's innovative products and initiatives are designed to help make a measurable difference in the lives of learners, communities, and the planet while advancing the global education landscape.



"At D2L, we believe learning is one of humanity's most powerful tools for progress, and we remain driven by the idea that technology can make learning more personal and human. Our mission has always been about more than building products – it's about tackling some of the world's greatest challenges," said John Baker, Founder and CEO of D2L. "Whether by equipping learners with skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy, supporting a healthier planet, or creating opportunities for lifelong learning, education remains at the core of sustainable progress."

In 2025 D2L continued its positive global impact, driving its core business and broadening access to learning for people around the world by:

Transforming Education

The Company's acquisition of H5P, expansion to Mexico (announced in FY25), and introduction of tools to that can support learner success and instructor efficiency – such as AI-enabled tool, D2L Lumi – help drive D2L's mission.

(announced in FY25), and introduction of tools to that can support learner success and instructor efficiency – such as AI-enabled tool, D2L Lumi – help drive D2L's mission. Expanded on initiatives to strengthen its ecosystem, including the launch of the Higher Education Sustainability Roundtable, where leaders exchanged strategies for integrating sustainability into higher education.

Continued to support refugees in Kenya through a partnership with the Open Society University Network, helping them access higher education.

Operating with Integrity

D2L maintained our industry leadership with crucial data security and privacy certifications, including ISO 27701 and TX-RAMP and others.

D2L also expanded its Responsible AI initiatives to help ensure fairness, privacy, and ethical use of technology. D2L's governance structure, guided by an experienced Board, supports alignment with evolving stakeholder needs.

Empowering People

D2L remains committed to its strong founding principles of performance, learning, and teamwork, and to removing barriers, addressing bias, and fostering an environment where people can thrive.

The Company has promoted compensation transparency, and prioritized employee wellbeing with enhanced time-off policies, wellness programs, and professional development opportunities.

Protecting the Planet

D2L conducted its second GHG Protocol-aligned greenhouse gas inventory.

Employees led sustainability initiatives through the Sustainability Ambassadors program, including promoting sustainable food practices and raising environmental awareness.

D2L's latest Sustainability Report aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Software and IT Services standards and references Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) specifications. D2L remains dedicated to continuously evolving its practices in alignment with sustainable development principles and supporting the United Nations SDGs.

For more information on D2L's Sustainability initiatives, please visit www.D2L.com/sustainability.

