D2L Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 12, 2025.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against John Baker 290,697,969 99.59 % 1,186,044 0.41 % Tim Connor 290,135,513 99.40 % 1,748,500 0.60 % Robert Courteau 291,856,047 99.99 % 27,966 0.01 % Marta DeBellis 291,855,547 99.99 % 28,466 0.01 % Tracy Edkins 291,734,237 99.95 % 149,776 0.05 % J. Ian Giffen 291,734,237 99.95 % 149,776 0.05 % David L. Johnston 291,733,737 99.95 % 150,276 0.05 %

