D2L Inc. Appoints Heather Zynczak to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced the appointment of technology executive Heather Zynczak to its Board of Directors.

Zynczak spent the past 25 years in marketing, product and revenue leadership positions in technology. She was most recently Chief Marketing Officer of Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), where she was responsible for all aspects of marketing and digital revenue. During her tenure at Pluralsight, the company grew B2B revenue over 50% year-over-year, expanding revenue to almost half a billion dollars. Prior to Pluralsight, she was Chief Marketing Officer of Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO), launching the brand while company revenue grew from $0 to approximately US$100 million. She has also held executive positions at the largest brands in enterprise technology, including SAP and Oracle.

In addition, Zynczak brings extensive governance experience. She served on SaltStack's Board of Directors until the business was acquired by VMWare, and she currently serves on the Board of Directors of Demandbase, Digital Transformation Opportunities (NASDAQ: DTOC), ExpertVoice, and Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY), where she is a member of the Audit Committee. Zynczak graduated with a BBA in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin and holds an MBA from The Wharton School.

"We're thrilled to welcome Heather to an already deep and highly experienced Board," said John Baker, Chief Executive Officer of D2L. "Her extensive marketing leadership experience in fast-growing and world-class technology companies will be a valuable asset for D2L as we push to expand our brand awareness and leadership position in edtech."

Heather Zynczak added: "I'm excited by the opportunity to work with this team to build on D2L's strong foundation and achieve John's longstanding vision to transform learning through technology."

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

For further information: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 347-8954