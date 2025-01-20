D2L Inc. Appoints Andrew Datars as Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today announced the addition of Andrew Datars as Chief Technology Officer, to lead the Company's technology, engineering and development teams.

Datars has more than 25 years of leadership experience in commercial software. Most recently, he was the EVP of Engineering at PointClickCare, a leading SaaS-based healthcare technology platform. Datars prior experience includes technology roles at Oracle, Research in Motion and Microsoft. He holds a M.Sc. in Physics from the University of Toronto and a B.Sc. in Physics from McGill University.

"We're excited to welcome Andrew to the D2L leadership team. He brings deep experience across global commercial software companies and highly relevant experience leading the engineering function for a high-growth SaaS company," said Stephen Laster, President of D2L. "We look forward to his contributions in ensuring D2L customers continue to have an outstanding product experience and that we bring impactful new product innovations to market that delight customers and positively impact learning outcomes."

"I'm thrilled to join the world-class leadership team at D2L and advance the company's important mission to transform the way the world learns," added Datars. "I believe great engineers have a deep passion for making a positive impact in the world, and I look forward to supporting and enabling that desire at D2L. It's exciting to lead such a talented team with ambitions to transform the future of learning worldwide."

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

Twitter: @D2L

SOURCE D2L Inc.

D2L Media Contact: Colin Horgan, ‪Executive Communications Director, [email protected]