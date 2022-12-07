D2L Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results & Updated Outlook

Total Q3 revenue grew 9% year over year to US$42.7 million and Constant Currency Revenue 1 increased 13% to US$44.2 million

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended October 31, 2022. All amounts are in U.S. dollars and all figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"We continued to expand our customer base and presence in multiple markets during the third quarter. Our growing market share and win rate in higher education positions us well for renewed market activity, as institutions make strategic investment decisions to address the need for flexible, high-quality, digital learning experiences," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "Subsequent to quarter end, we also launched Brightspace Creator+ to solve a clear customer need by simplifying creation of engaging digital course content, while at the same time expanding the revenue opportunity from our existing customer base. We are effectively navigating the near-term macroeconomic challenges and are moving forward with confidence in the resilience of our end markets, the long-term demand outlook, our strong business fundamentals, and our accelerated path to profitability."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $42.7 million , up 9% from the comparative period in the prior year. Constant Currency Revenue 1 grew 13% year-over-year to $44.2 million .

, up 9% from the comparative period in the prior year. Constant Currency Revenue grew 13% year-over-year to . Annual Recurring Revenue 2 increased by 7% to $160.3 million , relative to the same period of the prior year. Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue 2 reached $167.4 million , a $17.8 million or 12% increase over the same quarter last year.

increased by 7% to , relative to the same period of the prior year. Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue reached , a or 12% increase over the same quarter last year. Subscription and support revenue was $36.6 million , an increase of 4.7% over the prior year, reflecting growth from new customers, coupled with solid revenue retention and expansion from existing customers, offset by foreign exchange headwinds from non-USD denominated revenues.

, an increase of 4.7% over the prior year, reflecting growth from new customers, coupled with solid revenue retention and expansion from existing customers, offset by foreign exchange headwinds from non-USD denominated revenues. Professional services and other revenue increased to $6.1 million , up 45% from the same period of the prior year. The growth reflects several significant delivered professional services engagements, including new customer implementations and content development work for new and existing customers.

, up 45% from the same period of the prior year. The growth reflects several significant delivered professional services engagements, including new customer implementations and content development work for new and existing customers. Gross Profit for the quarter was $27.5 million (64.5% of revenue), an increase of 62% from Gross Profit of $17.0 million (43.5% of revenue) in the comparative period in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the recognition of employee trust stock-based compensation expense of $8.1 million in the equivalent period of the prior year, which did not have a corresponding impact in the current period.

(64.5% of revenue), an increase of 62% from Gross Profit of (43.5% of revenue) in the comparative period in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the recognition of employee trust stock-based compensation expense of in the equivalent period of the prior year, which did not have a corresponding impact in the current period. Adjusted Gross Profit 1 was $27.6 million (64.7% of revenue) for the third quarter, an increase of 10% from Adjusted Gross Profit of $25.1 million (64.2% of revenue) in the comparative period in the prior year. The increases were the result of higher subscription and support revenues, combined with growth of professional services and other revenues, outpacing the increases in the related costs of revenue.

was (64.7% of revenue) for the third quarter, an increase of 10% from Adjusted Gross Profit of (64.2% of revenue) in the comparative period in the prior year. The increases were the result of higher subscription and support revenues, combined with growth of professional services and other revenues, outpacing the increases in the related costs of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of $0.4 million , compared to a loss of $0.3 million for the comparative period in the prior year.

loss of , compared to a loss of for the comparative period in the prior year. Loss for the period decreased to $2.6 million , compared with a loss of $41.5 million for the same period of the prior year. The year-over-year improvement was largely the result of the $65.8 million employee trust stock-based compensation expense and was partially offset by the $25.9 million fair value gain on the redeemable convertible preferred shares, both of which were recognized in the prior period with no corresponding impact in the current period.

, compared with a loss of for the same period of the prior year. The year-over-year improvement was largely the result of the employee trust stock-based compensation expense and was partially offset by the fair value gain on the redeemable convertible preferred shares, both of which were recognized in the prior period with no corresponding impact in the current period. Cash flow from operating activities was $8.1 million , versus $3.5 million in the same period in the prior year, and Free Cash Flow1 for Q3 was $7.3 million , compared to Free Cash Flow of $3.2 million in the same period in the prior year.

1 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Please refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release.

2 Please refer to "Key Performance Indicators" section of this press release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Selected Financial Measures



Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31

2022 2021 Change Change 2022 2021 Change Change $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Subscription & Support Revenue 36,565 34,930 1,635 4.7 % 108,149 98,497 9,652 9.8 % Professional Services & Other

Revenue 6,103 4,214 1,889 44.8 % 17,563 11,977 5,586 46.6 % Total Revenue 42,668 39,144 3,524 9.0 % 125,712 110,474 15,238 13.8 %

















Constant Currency Revenue1 44,174 39,144 5,030 12.8 % 128,683 110,474 18,209 16.5 % Gross Profit 27,505 17,016 10,489 61.6 % 80,444 61,431 19,013 31.0 % Adjusted Gross Profit 1 27,609 25,125 2,484 9.9 % 80,705 69,602 11,103 16.0 % Adjusted Gross Margin1 64.7 % 64.2 %



64.2 % 63.0 %



Loss for the period (2,625) (41,543) 38,918 93.7 % (12,191) (93,793) 81,602 87.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (loss)1 (359) (291) (68) -23.4 % (3,329) 631 (3,960) -627.6 % Cash Flows from (used in)

Operating Activities 8,131 3,526 4,605 130.6 % 9,058 4,077 4,981 122.2 % Free Cash Flow1 7,339 3,200 4,139 129.3 % 7,153 3,377 3,776 111.8 %

1 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for more details.

Business & Operating Highlights

Subsequent to quarter end, D2L announced the promotion and appointment of Stephen Laster to the role of President. Laster joined D2L in the fourth quarter of 2021 as Chief Operating Officer. He is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in digital transformation, product development, and technology enablement. In this expanded role, Laster will lead D2L's strategy, product, services, sales, and marketing teams, working alongside Founder and CEO John Baker . The full press release is available here.

to the role of President. Laster joined D2L in the fourth quarter of 2021 as Chief Operating Officer. He is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in digital transformation, product development, and technology enablement. In this expanded role, Laster will lead D2L's strategy, product, services, sales, and marketing teams, working alongside Founder and CEO . The full press release is available here. In November, D2L launched Brightspace Creator+ to all its customers. Creator+ simplifies the complexity of creating learning content, thereby empowering content creators to build compelling and engaging courses for their learners.

Continued to grow our customer base in North American higher education, as highlighted by multiple new agreements, including George Brown College , Chattanooga College Medical, Dental and Technical Careers, and Dallas College .

, Chattanooga College Medical, Dental and Technical Careers, and . Signed a new customer agreement with Hwa Chong International School in Singapore , delivering D2L Brightspace to help diversify the local education landscape and offer more educational pathways to students.

, delivering D2L Brightspace to help diversify the local education landscape and offer more educational pathways to students. Hearst Technology Inc. chose D2L Brightspace for its dynamic user experience and interface. Brightspace will help provide elite-level professional development to Hearst's top technical experts, including data scientists, coders, security professionals and more.

top technical experts, including data scientists, coders, security professionals and more. D2L continued to build on its strength in supporting the learning and training needs of associations, highlighted by new agreements with the International Association for Public Participation Australasia, The Association of Alberta Forest Management Professionals, and The Center for Fair Futures.

D2L Wave launched a new e-commerce feature that enables direct corporate billing to eliminate the need for employees to pay out-of-pocket and streamlines the registration process for users. D2L Wave also introduced four new education providers to its catalog of offerings, including its first ever US-based education partner.

Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its previous guidance for the 12 months ended January 31, 2023 (provided in its Q2 results press release dated September 7, 2022) to reflect improved Adjusted EBITDA loss as the Company pursues an accelerated path to profitability. For fiscal 2023, the Company is expecting Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $4 million to $6 million, rather than its previous guidance of Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $6 million to $8 million. This revision is reflective of continued cost optimization and a measured prioritization of investments, combined with favourable fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

D2L's fiscal 2023 revenue guidance is unchanged. The Company is expecting total revenue in the range of $168 million to $170 million, implying growth of 11% to 12% over the year ended January 31, 2022 (12% to 14% on a constant currency basis).

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes statements containing "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "target", "forecasts", "projection", "potential", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "seek", "believes", "opportunity", "guidance", "aim", "goal" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "can", or negative versions thereof, "be taken", "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

This forward-looking information relates to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and includes, but is not limited to, statements under the heading "Financial Outlook" and information regarding: the Company's financial position, financial results, business strategy, performance, achievements, prospects, objectives, opportunities, business plans and growth strategies; the Company's budgets, operations and taxes; the markets in which the Company operates; industry trends and the Company's competitive position; expansion of the Company's product offerings; trends in research and development expenses as a percentage of revenue; the timing and pace for achieving profitability; and expectations regarding the growth of the Company's customer base, revenue and revenue generation potential.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, expectations and projections, and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, including the following: the Company's ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers; the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by existing customers; the Company's ability to generate revenue and expand its business while controlling costs and expenses; the Company's ability to manage growth effectively; the Company's ability to hire and retain personnel returning to levels consistent with historical experiences; the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on our operations; the effects of inflation on our operations; the ability to seek out, enter into and successfully integrate acquisitions; business and industry trends, including the success of current and future product development initiatives; positive social development and attitudes toward the pursuit of higher education; the Company's ability to maintain positive relationships with its customer base and strategic partners; the Company's ability to adapt and develop solutions that keep pace with continuing changes in technology, education and customer needs; the ability to patent new technologies and protect intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to comply with security, cybersecurity and accessibility laws, regulations and standards; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the factors and assumptions referenced under "Financial Outlook" of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022 and that the list of factors referenced in the following paragraph, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information were reasonable when made, they are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and may prove to be incorrect. The Company cautions investors that forward-looking information is not a guarantee of the future and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the risks identified herein, including at "Summary of Factors Affecting Our Performance" of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022, or in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's AIF. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, including any financial outlook. Any forward-looking information that is contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In U.S. dollars)

As at October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022



October 31, January 31,



2022 2022

Assets













Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,979,531 $ 114,675,495



Trade and other receivables 20,279,168 26,155,906



Uninvoiced revenue 2,323,611 2,253,146



Prepaid expenses 5,339,711 7,930,462



Deferred commissions 3,599,998 3,711,334





149,522,019 154,726,343









Non-current assets:







Prepaid expenses 145,968 178,585



Deferred income taxes 105,309 139,101



Right-of-use assets 11,523,238 1,323,017



Property and equipment 2,838,447 2,323,708



Deferred commissions 7,276,128 7,510,242



Intangible assets 4,830,692 5,537,024



Goodwill 6,980,304 7,474,647









Total assets $ 183,222,105 $ 179,212,667











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 21,000,062 $ 24,340,115



Deferred revenue 90,051,222 82,915,871



Lease liabilities 685,111 1,199,013



Provisions — 3,265,449





111,736,395 111,720,448











Non-current liabilities:







Deferred income taxes 392,024 418,403



Lease liabilities 12,137,826 693,921





12,529,850 1,112,324





124,266,245 112,832,772

Shareholders' equity:







Share capital 355,272,944 354,277,986



Additional paid-in capital 47,114,521 41,686,794



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,986,097) (3,330,708)



Deficit (338,445,508) (326,254,177)



58,955,860 66,379,895

Contingencies





Related party transactions













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 183,222,105 $ 179,212,667

















D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(In U.S. dollars)

For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022 and 2021



Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31

2022 2021 2022 2021









Revenue:









Subscription and support $ 36,565,449 $ 34,929,904 $ 108,149,237 $ 98,496,847

Professional services and other 6,102,894 4,213,973 17,562,617 11,977,090



42,668,343 39,143,877 125,711,854 110,473,937 Cost of revenue:









Subscription and support 11,582,242 11,471,144 34,424,394 32,813,759

Professional services and other 3,581,305 10,656,842 10,844,154 16,229,651



15,163,547 22,127,986 45,268,548 49,043,410











Gross profit 27,504,796 17,015,891 80,443,306 61,430,527











Expenses:









Sales and marketing 13,801,928 31,285,484 40,880,791 52,479,274

Research and development 10,770,445 17,826,481 32,506,410 35,720,869

General and administrative 6,523,976 35,141,364 19,509,478 44,075,555



31,096,349 84,253,329 92,896,679 132,275,698











Loss from operations (3,591,553) (67,237,438) (12,453,373) (70,845,171)











Interest and other income (expenses):









Interest expense (152,617) (58,729) (556,474) (234,572)

Interest income 272,586 120,860 447,667 142,966

Other expenses (1,280) — (1,280) —

Gain (loss) on redeemable convertible preferred shares — 25,896,597 — (22,028,112)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 976,109 (207,129) 797,751 (447,901)



1,094,798 25,751,599 687,664 (22,567,619)











Loss before income taxes (2,496,755) (41,485,839) (11,765,709) (93,412,790)











Income taxes (recovery):









Current 73,266 7,112 428,362 123,434

Deferred 55,275 50,950 (2,740) 257,013



128,541 58,062 425,622 380,447











Loss for the period (2,625,296) (41,543,901) (12,191,331) (93,793,237)











Other comprehensive gain (loss):









Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (1,455,134) (68,413) (1,655,389) 1,108,557 Comprehensive loss $ (4,080,430) $ (41,612,314) $ (13,846,720) $ (92,684,680)











Loss per share – basic $ (0.05) $ (1.48) $ (0.23) $ (3.37) Loss per share – diluted (0.05) (1.48) (0.23) (3.37)









Weighted average number of common shares – basic 53,032,726 27,997,960 53,008,544 27,794,246 Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 53,032,726 27,997,960 53,008,544 27,794,246

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(Unaudited)

(In U.S. dollars)

For the nine months ended October 31, 2022 and 2021



Share Capital Additional paid-in

capital Accumulated other comprehensive

loss Deficit Total

Shares Amount













Balance, January 31, 2022 52,912,502 $ 354,277,986 $ 41,686,794 $ (3,330,708) $ (326,254,177) $ 66,379,895 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares

on exercise of options 120,224 994,958 (368,690) — — 626,268 Stock-based compensation — — 5,796,417 — — 5,796,417 Other comprehensive loss — — — (1,655,389) — (1,655,389) Loss for the period — — — — (12,191,331) (12,191,331) Balance, October 31, 2022 53,032,726 $ 355,272,944 $ 47,114,521 $ (4,986,097) $ (338,445,508) $ 58,955,860













Balance, January 31, 2021 26,468,768 $ 217,633 $ 45,285,371 $ (4,190,459) $ (228,601,100) $ (187,288,555) Issuance of Class O common shares on

exercise of options 1,543,462 17,932,504 (6,502,427) — — 11,430,077 Stock-based compensation — — 67,159,910 — — 67,159,910 Other comprehensive gain — — — 1,108,557 — 1,108,557 Loss for the period — — — — (93,793,237) (93,793,237) Balance, October 31, 2021 28,012,230 $ 18,150,137 $ 105,942,854 $ (3,081,902) $ (322,394,337) $ (201,383,248)

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In U.S. dollars)

For the nine months ended October 31, 2022 and 2021







2022 2021 Operating activities:





Loss for the period $ (12,191,331) $ (93,793,237)

Items not involving cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment 1,238,064 1,074,877



Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,670,289 1,168,675



Amortization of intangible assets 356,344 218,269



Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,280 —



Fair value loss on redeemable convertible preferred shares — 22,028,112



Stock-based compensation 5,796,417 67,159,910



Net interest expense 108,807 91,606



Income tax expense 425,622 380,447

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade and other receivables 5,002,660 (13,521,310)



Uninvoiced revenue (151,920) 1,447,632



Prepaid expenses 2,199,560 (2,118,343)



Deferred commissions (365,514) (699,259)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,150,085) 789,014



Provisions (3,265,449) —



Deferred revenue 10,050,634 20,316,131



Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 134,720 (6,880)

Interest received 447,667 37,115

Interest paid (77,461) (101,816)

Income taxes paid (171,960) (393,484)

Cash flows from operating activities 9,058,344 4,077,459









Financing activities:





Payment of lease liabilities (1,520,145) (1,781,057)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 626,268 11,430,077

Borrowings on credit facility — 7,000,003

Repayments to credit facility — (7,000,003)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities (893,877) 9,649,020









Investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (1,905,312) (699,897)

Issuance of shareholder loan — (16,498,329)

Repayment of shareholder loan — 242,191

Acquisition of business from related party — (645,844)

Cash flows used in investing activities (1,905,312) (17,601,879)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,955,119) 1,427,359 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,304,036 (2,448,041) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 114,675,495 45,303,944 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 117,979,531 42,855,903

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The information presented within this press release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures (including non-IFRS ratios) including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin, and Constant Currency Revenue. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations, financial performance and liquidity from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to assess our ability to meet our capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA), adjusted for changes in the fair value of redeemable convertible preferred shares, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, transaction-related expenses, non-recurring activities and other income and losses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to loss for the period, and discloses Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss for the period (2,625) (41,543) (12,191) (93,793) Loss (gain) on redeemable convertible preferred shares — (25,897) — 22,028 Stock-based compensation 2,153 66,364 5,796 67,160 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (976) 207 (798) 448 Transaction-related costs(1) — (449) — 1,854 Non-recurring expenses(2) 64 — 64 — Net interest expense (income) (120) (62) 109 92 Income tax expense 128 58 425 380 Depreciation and amortization 1,017 1,031 3,266 2,462 Adjusted EBITDA (359) (291) (3,329) 631 Adjusted EBITDA Margin -0.8 % -0.7 % -2.6 % 0.6 %

(1) These costs include professional, legal, consulting and accounting fees incurred in connection with the Company's IPO, which closed on November 3, 2021, and related other activities, and are not considered indicative of continuing operations. These costs did not meet the criteria for capitalization and thus were expensed in the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. Share issuance costs that met the criteria for capitalization are described in Note 13(b) of the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2022. (2) These costs relate to non-recurring activities, such as facility relocations, and related one-time charges that are not considered indicative of continuing operations. The company's head office relocation is expected to be completed in early 2023, which is described in Note 12(f) of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements. These costs did not meet the criteria for capitalization and thus were expensed in the Company's condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding related stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.



The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Margin to gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit for the period 27,505 17,016 80,444 61,431 Stock based compensation 104 8,109 261 8,171 Adjusted Gross Profit 27,609 25,125 80,705 69,602 Adjusted Gross Margin 64.7 % 64.2 % 64.2 % 63.0 %

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net additions to property and equipment. Free Cash Flow Margin is calculated as Free Cash Flow expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margins see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.

The following table reconciles our cash flow from (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow, and discloses Free Cash Flow Margin, for the periods indicated:



(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 8,131 3,526 9,058 4,077 Purchase of property and equipment (792) (326) (1,905) (700) Free Cash Flow 7,339 3,200 7,153 3,377 Free Cash Flow Margin 17.2 % 8.2 % 5.7 % 3.1 %

Constant Currency Revenue

Constant Currency Revenue is defined as foreign-currency-denominated revenues translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency. For an explanation of management's use of Constant Currency Revenue see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.

The following table reconciles our Constant Currency Revenue to revenue, for the periods indicated:



Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Total revenue for the period 42,668 39,144 125,712 110,474 Impact of foreign exchange rate changes over the prior period 1,506 — 2,971 — Constant Currency Revenue 44,174 39,144 128,683 110,474

Key Performance Indicators

Management uses a number of metrics, including the key performance indicators identified below, to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other issuers. These metrics are estimated operating metrics and not projections, nor actual financial results, and are not indicative of current or future performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue : We define Annual Recurring Revenue as the annualized equivalent value of subscription revenue from all existing customer contracts as at the date being measured, exclusive of the implementation period. Our calculation of Annual Recurring Revenue assumes that customers will renew their contractual commitments as those commitments come up for renewal. We believe Annual Recurring Revenue provides a reasonable, real-time measure of performance in a subscription-based environment and provides us with visibility for potential growth to our cash flows. We believe that an increasing Annual Recurring Revenue indicates the continued strength in the expansion of our business, and will continue to be our focus on a go-forward basis. Annual recurring revenue as at October 31, 2022 was $160.3 million ( $149.6 million as at October 31, 2021 ).





: We define Annual Recurring Revenue as the annualized equivalent value of subscription revenue from all existing customer contracts as at the date being measured, exclusive of the implementation period. Our calculation of Annual Recurring Revenue assumes that customers will renew their contractual commitments as those commitments come up for renewal. We believe Annual Recurring Revenue provides a reasonable, real-time measure of performance in a subscription-based environment and provides us with visibility for potential growth to our cash flows. We believe that an increasing Annual Recurring Revenue indicates the continued strength in the expansion of our business, and will continue to be our focus on a go-forward basis. Annual recurring revenue as at was ( as at ). Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue: Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue is defined as foreign-currency-denominated Annual Recurring Revenue translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency. Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue as at October 31, 2022 was $167.4 million ( $149.6 million as at October 31, 2021 ).

SOURCE D2L Inc.

