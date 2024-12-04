D2L Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Subscription and support revenue grew 13% year-over-year to US$46.8 million

Professional services and other revenue in the quarter increased to US$7.5 million

Annual Recurring Revenue 1 reached US$201.7 million , up 12% over the prior year

reached , up 12% over the prior year Adjusted EBITDA 2 of US$10.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 of 19.2% margin in the quarter

of and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.2% margin in the quarter Company increases Fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to $204 million to $205 million and increases Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $25.5 million to $26.5M million

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced financial results for its Fiscal 2025 third quarter ended October 31, 2024. All amounts are in U.S. dollars and all figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") unless otherwise indicated.

"Our strong third-quarter results were highlighted by healthy growth in subscription revenue and significant margin expansion, driving substantial improvement in our 'Rule of 40' performance as we successfully balance growth and market share gains with improving profitability," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "We continue to benefit from high win rates in our target markets as we navigate the broader macroeconomic conditions. We're making disciplined investments that support our goal of long-term market leadership, and have seen strong customer response and pipeline generation from our recently expanded product portfolio, including our AI offering Lumi and Creator+. These new products make learning experiences better and easier to create for our customers, leading to improved learning outcomes and better learner retention."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $54.3 million , up 18% from the same period in the prior year. Subscription and support revenue was $46.8 million , an increase of 13% over the same period of the prior year. Professional services and other revenue was $7.5 million , an increase of $2.8 million from the same period of the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company recognized services revenue of $1.2 million from re-evaluating the completion progress of certain professional services engagements. Excluding this revenue, services revenue increased by $1.6 million over the prior year, and total revenue increased by $7.1 million or 15.2% year over year.

, up 18% from the same period in the prior year. Annual Recurring Revenue 1 as at October 31, 2024 increased by 12% or $21.6 million year-over-year, from $180.1 million to $201.7 million .

as at increased by 12% or year-over-year, from to . Cash flow from operating activities was $11.4 million , compared to $15.3 million in the same period in the prior year, and Free Cash Flow 2 was $11.3 million , compared to $14.2 million in the same period in the prior year.

, compared to in the same period in the prior year, and Free Cash Flow was , compared to in the same period in the prior year. Cash flow from operating activities for the 9-month period ended October 31, 2024 was $28.0 million , up 32% compared with $21.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

was , up 32% compared with for the same period in the prior year. Gross profit increased 22% to $37.4 million (68.9% gross profit margin) from $30.6 million (66.4% gross profit margin) in the same period of the prior year. Gross profit margin for subscription and support revenue increased to 72.7%, up 140 basis points from 71.3% in the same period of the prior year.

(68.9% gross profit margin) from (66.4% gross profit margin) in the same period of the prior year. Gross profit margin for subscription and support revenue increased to 72.7%, up 140 basis points from 71.3% in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased to $10.4 million (19.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 ) from $2.1 million (4.6%) for the same period in the prior year. Excluding the additional services revenue of $1.2 million recognized in the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin would have been $9.2 million and 17.4%, respectively, for the three months ended October 31 , 2024.

increased to (19.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin ) from (4.6%) for the same period in the prior year. Excluding the additional services revenue of recognized in the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin would have been and 17.4%, respectively, for the three months ended , 2024. Income for the period was $5.5 million , compared with a loss of $0.4 million for the comparative period of the prior year.

, compared with a loss of for the comparative period of the prior year. Strong balance sheet at quarter end, with cash and cash equivalents of $108.3 million and no debt.

and no debt. During the third quarter, the Company repurchased and canceled 68,600 Subordinate Voting Shares under its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). The Company has repurchased and cancelled 348,080 shares since the inception of the NCIB on December 8, 2023 .

. On December 4, 2024 , the Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") accepted the Company's notice to launch a new NCIB, commencing on December 9, 2024 .



1 Refer to "Key Performance Indicators" section of this press release.

2 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Non IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results – Selected Financial Measures

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages)









Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31

2024 2023 Change Change 2024 2023 Change Change $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Subscription & Support Revenue 46,752 41,450 5,302 12.8 % 133,723 120,045 13,678 11.4 % Professional Services & Other Revenue 7,547 4,663 2,884 61.8 % 18,240 14,766 3,474 23.5 % Total Revenue 54,299 46,113 8,186 17.8 % 151,963 134,811 17,152 12.7 %

















Constant Currency Revenue1 54,106 46,113 7,993 17.3 % 152,126 134,811 17,315 12.8 % Gross Profit 37,390 30,600 6,790 22.2 % 103,441 90,161 13,280 14.7 % Adjusted Gross Profit 1 37,964 30,778 7,186 23.3 % 104,439 90,622 13,817 15.2 % Adjusted Gross Margin1 69.9 % 66.7 %



68.7 % 67.2 %



Income (Loss) for the period 5,547 (387) 5,934 1,533.3 % 5,857 (4,105) 9,962 242.7 % Adjusted EBITDA1 10,420 2,122 8,298 391.0 % 18,652 4,399 14,253 324.0 % Cash Flows From Operating Activities 11,420 15,318 (3,898) (25.5 %) 28,037 21,171 6,866 32.4 % Free Cash Flow1 11,296 14,244 (2,948) (20.7 %) 27,567 16,009 11,558 72.2 %



1 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for more details.

Third Quarter Business & Operating Highlights

D2L continued to grow its customer base in education in North America , including the additions of the Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of the Fraser Valley, and Prairie View A&M University .

, including the additions of the and Community College, University of the Fraser Valley, and . D2L continued to expand its international customer base, including XP Educação in Brazil and the main statutory body overseeing legal education and training in New Zealand .

and the main statutory body overseeing legal education and training in . Signed new corporate customers, including Becoming Institute and the premier academic trauma surgery organization in the United States .

. Launched Creator+ natively integrated with H5P Group AS ("H5P"), offering an all-in-one solution for creating engaging courses with interactive content, video tools, dynamic analytics, and generative AI. Early adopters include the University of Hawaiʻi System.

The Tambellini Group, the leading analyst and advisory firm focused on higher education, ranked D2L Brightspace highest among competitors for usability and innovation in the inaugural Tambellini StarChart™ 2024 for Learning Management Systems ("LMS") in higher education.

Named a winner in the 2024 LMS Top 20 Company by Training Industry and a winner in the 2024 Learning Systems Awards for Best Enterprise LMS by Talented Learning.

D2L Lumi was named a winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024 in the Primary and Higher Education categories.

Announced a strategic partnership with Seesaw, the leading elementary Learning Experience Platform to enhance the K-12 digital learning experience.

Financial Outlook

D2L updated its previously issued financial guidance for the year ended January 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025") as follows:

Subscription and support revenue in the range of $180 million to $181 million , implying growth of 11% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024, an increase from previously issued guidance of $178 million to $181 million ;

to , implying growth of 11% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024, an increase from previously issued guidance of to ; Total revenue in the range of $204 million to $205 million , implying growth of 12% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024, an increase from previously issued guidance of $199 million to $202 million ; and

to , implying growth of 12% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024, an increase from previously issued guidance of to ; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $25.5 million to $26.5 million , implying Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13% at the midpoint, an increase from previously issued guidance of $22 million to $24 million .

These guidance revisions reflect the Company's continued progress in balancing revenue growth with operating efficiency improvements.

For additional details on the Company's outlook, including the principal underlying assumptions and risk factors regarding achievement, refer to the "Financial Outlook" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and 12 months ended January 31, 2024 (the "Annual MD&A"), as well as the "Forward-Looking Information" section therein, below and in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended October 31, 2024 (the "Interim MD&A").

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes statements containing "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "target", "forecasts", "projection", "potential", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "seek", "believes", "opportunity", "guidance", "aim", "goal" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "can", or negative versions thereof, "be taken", "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

This forward-looking information relates to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and includes, but is not limited to, statements under the heading "Financial Outlook" and information regarding: the Company's financial position, financial results, business strategy, performance, achievements, prospects, objectives, opportunities, business plans and growth strategies, including the Company's balance growth and profitability plan; the Company's budgets, operations and taxes; judgments and estimates impacting the financial statements; the markets in which the Company operates; industry trends and the Company's competitive position; and expansion of the Company's product offerings, including the impact of AI offerings on the Company's addressable market and revenue opportunity.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, expectations and projections, and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, including the following: the Company's ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers; the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by existing customers; the Company's ability to generate revenue and expand its business while controlling costs and expenses; the Company's ability to manage growth effectively; the Company's ability to hire and retain personnel effectively; the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on our operations; the ability to seek out, enter into and successfully integrate acquisitions, including the acquisition of H5P; business and industry trends, including the success of current and future product development initiatives; positive social development and attitudes toward the pursuit of higher education; the Company's ability to maintain positive relationships with its customer base and strategic partners; the Company's ability to adapt and develop solutions that keep pace with continuing changes in technology, education and customer needs; the ability to patent new technologies and protect intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to comply with security, cybersecurity and accessibility laws, regulations and standards; the assumptions underlying the judgments and estimates impacting on financial statements; and the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the factors and assumptions discussed under the "Financial Outlook" section of the Annual MD&A, and that the list of factors referenced in the following paragraph, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information were reasonable when made, they are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and may prove to be incorrect. The Company cautions investors that forward-looking information is not a guarantee of the future and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the risks identified herein, or at "Summary of Factors Affecting Our Performance" of the Company's Interim MD&A or in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed annual information form, in each case filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, including any financial outlook. Any forward-looking information that is contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In U.S. dollars)

As at October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024

(Unaudited)



October 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets









Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,252,331 $ 116,943,499

Trade and other receivables 20,379,489 23,025,690

Uninvoiced revenue 3,896,203 3,971,861

Prepaid expenses 6,559,188 10,517,226

Deferred commissions 5,134,323 5,334,864



144,221,534 159,793,140







Non-current assets:





Other receivables 480,621 537,056

Prepaid expenses 381,939 119,872

Deferred income taxes 573,268 529,674

Right-of-use assets 8,127,082 8,774,960

Property and equipment 7,402,295 8,427,734

Deferred commissions 7,449,801 7,730,724

Investment in associate 21,248 —

Loan receivable from associate 5,120,885 —

Intangible assets 18,073,003 770,707

Goodwill 26,379,860 10,440,091 Total assets $ 218,231,536 $ 197,123,958







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 28,615,437 $ 32,635,926

Deferred revenue 105,842,166 93,727,368

Lease liabilities 1,396,079 1,002,464

Contingent consideration 4,893,539 271,479



140,747,221 127,637,237







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred income taxes 4,119,188 587,075

Lease liabilities 10,660,223 11,707,534

Contingent consideration — 311,839



14,779,411 12,606,448



155,526,632 140,243,685 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 367,288,877 364,830,884

Additional paid-in capital 48,190,065 47,485,107

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,333,643) (4,998,317)

Deficit (345,440,395) (350,437,401)

62,704,904 56,880,273

Related party transactions Subsequent event



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 218,231,536 $ 197,123,958

D2L INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In U.S. dollars)

For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)



Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31

2024 2023 2024 2023









Revenue:









Subscription and support $ 46,751,998 $ 41,449,926 $ 133,723,027 $ 120,045,266

Professional service and other 7,547,470 4,662,769 18,239,685 14,765,509



54,299,468 46,112,695 151,962,712 134,810,775 Cost of revenue:









Subscription and support 12,777,133 11,884,640 36,651,859 33,977,839

Professional services and other 4,132,232 3,627,638 11,870,394 10,671,456



16,909,365 15,512,278 48,522,253 44,649,295











Gross profit 37,390,103 30,600,417 103,440,459 90,161,480











Expenses:









Sales and marketing 12,806,266 12,807,855 40,302,476 40,209,601

Research and development 11,139,920 12,351,201 35,294,478 36,015,722

General and administrative 8,651,729 7,102,165 25,231,988 20,603,875



32,597,915 32,261,221 100,828,942 96,829,198









Income (loss) from operations 4,792,188 (1,660,804) 2,611,517 (6,667,718)











Interest and other income (expense):









Interest expense (235,892) (157,582) (550,438) (456,456)

Interest income 870,355 1,221,704 2,899,093 2,938,216

Other income (expense) (122,043) (10,355) (122,000) 4,897

Gain on SkillsWave disposal transaction — — 917,395 —

Foreign exchange gain 224,145 314,938 307,859 380,417



736,565 1,368,705 3,451,909 2,867,074











Income (loss) before income taxes 5,528,753 (292,099) 6,063,426 (3,800,644)











Income taxes (recovery):









Current 246,162 43,883 602,830 435,294

Deferred (264,457) 51,613 (396,134) (130,838)



(18,295) 95,496 206,696 304,456











Income (loss) for the period 5,547,048 (387,595) 5,856,730 (4,105,100)











Other comprehensive gain (loss):









Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 137,532 (1,556,171) (2,335,326) (1,020,872) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,684,580 $ (1,943,766) $ 3,521,404 $ (5,125,972)











Earnings (loss) per share – basic $ 0.10 $ (0.01) $ 0.11 $ (0.08) Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.01) $ 0.10 $ (0.08)









Weighted average number of common shares

– basic 54,453,244 53,703,768 54,282,281 53,454,498 Weighted average number of common shares

– diluted 56,032,694 53,703,768 55,828,067 53,454,498

D2L INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(In U.S. dollars)

For the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)















Share Capital Additional

paid-in

capital Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss Deficit Total

Shares Amount













Balance, January 31, 2024 53,978,085 $ 364,830,884 $ 47,485,107 $ (4,998,317) $ (350,437,401) $ 56,880,273 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on

exercise of options 410,397 3,443,979 (1,804,429) — — 1,639,550 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on

settlement of restricted share units 374,307 1,416,155 (4,602,395) — — (3,186,240) Stock-based compensation — — 7,111,782 — — 7,111,782 Repurchase of share capital for

cancellation under NCIB (306,880) (2,402,141) — — — (2,402,141) Change in share repurchase commitment

under ASPP — — — — (859,724) (859,724) Other comprehensive loss — — — (2,335,326) — (2,335,326) Income for the period — — — — 5,856,730 5,856,730 Balance, October 31, 2024 54,455,909 $ 367,288,877 $ 48,190,065 $ (7,333,643) $ (345,440,395) $ 62,704,904 Balance, January 31, 2023 53,146,530 357,639,824 46,084,161 (5,001,805) (344,630,902) 54,091,278 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on

exercise of options 381,794 3,414,019 (1,443,627) — — 1,970,392 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on

settlement of restricted share units 218,010 988,410 (2,474,669) — — (1,486,259) Stock-based compensation — — 7,237,274 — — 7,237,274 Other comprehensive loss — — — (1,020,872) — (1,020,872) Loss for the period — — — — (4,105,100) (4,105,100) Balance, October 31, 2023 53,746,334 $ 362,042,253 $ 49,403,139 $ (6,022,677) $ (348,736,002) $ 56,686,713

D2L INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In U.S. dollars)

For the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)







2024 2023 Operating activities:





Income (loss) for the period $ 5,856,730 $ (4,105,100)

Items not involving cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment 1,285,970 1,158,782



Depreciation of right-of-use assets 945,223 927,605



Amortization of intangible assets 723,100 60,159



Gain on disposal of property and equipment (51,476) (16,194)



Stock-based compensation 7,111,782 7,237,274



Net interest income (2,348,655) (2,481,760)



Income tax expense 206,696 304,456



Gain on SkillsWave disposal transaction (917,395) —



Loss from equity accounted investee 416,850 —



Fair value gain on loan receivable from associate (120,885) —

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade and other receivables 3,784,969 1,041,252



Uninvoiced revenue (37,023) (440,936)



Prepaid expenses 3,503,610 1,073,501



Deferred commissions 296,245 (1,105,606)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,410,785) 1,952,832



Deferred revenue 11,573,770 13,243,128



Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (44,962) (57,530)

Interest received 2,878,878 2,938,216

Interest paid (19,343) (9,815)

Income taxes paid (596,646) (549,475)

Cash flows from operating activities 28,036,653 21,170,789 Financing activities:





Payment of lease liabilities (1,344,625) (575,023)

Lease incentive received 103,128 935,025

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,639,550 1,970,392

Taxes paid on settlement of restricted share units (3,186,240) (1,486,259)

Repurchase of share capital for cancellation under NCIB (2,402,141) —

Cash flows (used in) from financing activities (5,190,328) 844,135 Investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (521,775) (5,178,461)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 51,476 16,537

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (22,308,927) (2,793,180)

Payment of contingent consideration (249,436) —

Transfer of cash on disposal of SkillsWave (1,483,357) —

Proceeds from sale of majority ownership stake in SkillsWave 809,038 —

Issuance of loan to SkillsWave (5,000,000) —

Cash flows used in investing activities (28,702,981) (7,955,104)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,834,512) (1,701,358) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,691,168) 12,358,462 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 116,943,499 110,732,236 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 108,252,331 $ 123,090,698

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The information presented within this press release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures (including non-IFRS ratios) including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin, and Constant Currency Revenue. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations, financial performance and liquidity from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to assess our ability to meet our capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA), adjusted for stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, non-recurring expenses, transaction-related costs, fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue, income (loss) from equity accounted investee, change in fair value on the loan receivable from associate, impairment charges and other income and losses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of recent changes to and management's use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin" section in the Company's Interim MD&A, which section is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) for the period, and discloses Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income (loss) for the period 5,547 (387) 5,857 (4,105) Stock-based compensation 2,195 2,068 7,112 7,237 Foreign exchange gains (224) (315) (308) (380) Non-recurring expenses(1) 305 807 2,171 957 Transaction-related costs(2) 1,249 169 2,072 721 Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue 500 — 639 — Change in fair value on loan receivable from

associate (121) — (121) — Loss from equity accounted investee 320 — 417 — Net interest income (634) (1,064) (2,348) (2,482) Income tax (recovery) expense (18) 95 207 304 Depreciation and amortization 1,301 749 2,954 2,147 Adjusted EBITDA 10,420 2,122 18,652 4,399 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.2 % 4.6 % 12.3 % 3.3 %

During the current quarter, the Company recognized services revenue of $1.2 million from re-evaluating the completion progress of certain professional services engagements. Excluding this increase, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin would have been $9.2 million and 17.4%, respectively, for the three months ended October 31, 2024.



Notes:

(1) These expenses relate to non-recurring activities, such as certain legal fees incurred that are not indicative of continuing operations, and changes of workforce or technology whereby certain functions were realigned to optimize operations.







(2) These expenses include certain legal and professional fees that were incurred in connection with acquisition and other strategic transactions, including the disposal of our majority ownership stake in SkillsWave Corporation ("Skillswave") and our acquisition of H5P. These expenses also include post-combination compensation costs from the acquisition of H5P. These expenses are net of a gain of $0.9 million recognized on the disposal of our majority ownership stake in SkillsWave. These expenses would not have been incurred if not for these transactions and are not considered expenses indicative of the Company's continuing operations.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding related stock-based compensation expenses and amortization from recently acquired intangible assets, specifically acquired technology. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin" section in the Company's Interim MD&A, which section is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Margin to gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for

percentages) Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit for the period 37,390 30,600 103,441 90,161 Stock-based compensation 147 147 442 430 Acquired intangible asset amortization 427 31 556 31 Adjusted Gross Profit 37,964 30,778 104,439 90,622 Adjusted Gross Margin 69.9 % 66.7 % 68.7 % 67.2 %

During the current quarter, the Company recognized services revenue of $1.2 million from re-evaluating the completion progress of certain professional services engagements. Excluding this revenue, the Company's Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin would have been $36.8 million and 69.2% respectively, for the three months ended October 31, 2024.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net additions to property and equipment. Free Cash Flow Margin is calculated as Free Cash Flow expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin" section in the Company's Interim MD&A, which section is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table reconciles our cash flow from (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow, and discloses Free Cash Flow Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for

percentages) Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 11,420 15,318 28,037 21,171 Net addition to property and equipment (124) (1,074) (470) (5,162) Free Cash Flow 11,296 14,244 27,567 16,009 Free Cash Flow Margin 20.8 % 30.9 % 18.1 % 11.9 %

Constant Currency Revenue

Constant Currency Revenue is defined as foreign-currency-denominated revenues translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency. For an explanation of management's use of Constant Currency Revenue see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Constant Currency Revenue" section in the Company's Interim MD&A, which section is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table reconciles our Constant Currency Revenue to revenue, for the periods indicated:



Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ $ $ $ Total revenue for the period 54,299 46,113 151,963 134,811 (Positive) negative impact of foreign exchange rate

changes over the prior period (193) — 163 — Constant Currency Revenue 54,106 46,113 152,126 134,811

During the current quarter, the Company recognized services revenue of $1.2 million from re-evaluating the completion progress of certain professional services engagements. Excluding this increase, the Company's constant currency revenue would have been $52.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2024.

Key Performance Indicators

Management uses a number of metrics, including the key performance indicators identified below, to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other issuers. These metrics are estimated operating metrics and not projections, nor actual financial results, and are not indicative of current or future performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue: We define Annual Recurring Revenue as the annualized equivalent value of subscription revenue from all existing customer contracts as at the date being measured, exclusive of the implementation period. Our calculation of Annual Recurring Revenue assumes that customers will renew their contractual commitments as those commitments come up for renewal. We believe Annual Recurring Revenue provides a reasonable, real-time measure of performance in a subscription-based environment and provides us with visibility for potential growth to our cash flows. We believe that increasing Annual Recurring Revenue indicates the continued strength in the expansion of our business, and will continue to be our focus on a go-forward basis. We define Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue as foreign-currency-denominated Annual Recurring Revenue translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency.



As at October 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages) 2024 2023 Change $ $ % Annual Recurring Revenue 201.7 180.1 12.0 % Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue 200.7 180.1 11.4 %

