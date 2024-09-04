D2L Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 11% year-over-year to US$49.2 million

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced financial results for its Fiscal 2025 second quarter ended July 31, 2024. All amounts are in U.S. dollars and all figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") unless otherwise indicated.

"Our second-quarter results demonstrate continued execution on our balanced growth and profitability plan, highlighted by strong growth in Annual Recurring Revenue, subscription revenue, and Free Cash Flow generation," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "Our year-to-date performance positions us for continued growth and meaningful Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in the second half of the year. At the same time, we are reinforcing our commitment to innovation that empowers our customers to create greater impact, achieve better outcomes, and deepen the human connection to learning. In recent months, we have significantly expanded our products and solutions, both through internal development and acquisition, which gives us more opportunity to create even deeper relationships with our growing customer base."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $49.2 million , up 11% from the same period in the prior year.

, up 11% from the same period in the prior year. Subscription and support revenue was $44.0 million , an increase of 12% over the same period of the prior year.

, an increase of 12% over the same period of the prior year. Annual Recurring Revenue 1 as at July 31, 2024 increased by 11% year-over-year, from $178.5 million to $198.3 million . Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue 1 increased 12% to $200.6 million .

as at increased by 11% year-over-year, from to . Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue increased 12% to . Cash flow from operating activities was $31.4 million , up 37% versus $22.9 million in the same period in the prior year, and Free Cash Flow 2 was $31.2 million , up 53% from $20.4 million in the same period in the prior year. Cash flows from operations have a seasonal low in the first quarter each year and a seasonal high in the second quarter each year.

, up 37% versus in the same period in the prior year, and Free Cash Flow was , up 53% from in the same period in the prior year. Cash flows from operations have a seasonal low in the first quarter each year and a seasonal high in the second quarter each year. Cash flow from operating activities for the trailing 12-month period ended July 31, 2024 was $26.4 million , compared with $8.7 million for the trailing 12-month period ended July 31, 2023 .

was , compared with for the trailing 12-month period ended . Gross profit increased 12% to $33.4 million (67.9% gross profit margin) from $29.7 million (66.7% gross profit margin) in the same period of the prior year.

(67.9% gross profit margin) from (66.7% gross profit margin) in the same period of the prior year. Gross profit margin for subscription and support revenue increased to 72.9%, from 72.5% in the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased to $4.2 million from a loss of $0.5 million for the same period in the prior year, and grew to $8.2 million year to date from $2.3 million in the comparative six-month period in the prior year.

increased to from a loss of for the same period in the prior year, and grew to year to date from in the comparative six-month period in the prior year. Loss for the period was $0.3 million , compared with a loss of $4.8 million for the comparative period of the prior year. The Q2 2025 results included approximately $1.2 million in non-recurring expenses and transaction-related costs. These expenses are net of a gain of $0.9 million on the disposal of the Company's majority ownership stake in SkillsWave.

, compared with a loss of for the comparative period of the prior year. The Q2 2025 results included approximately in non-recurring expenses and transaction-related costs. These expenses are net of a gain of on the disposal of the Company's majority ownership stake in SkillsWave. During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of H5P Group for an initial total consideration of $31.3 million .

. Strong balance sheet at quarter end, with cash and cash equivalents of $98.1 million and no debt.

and no debt. During the quarter ended July 31, 2024 , the Company repurchased and canceled 106,900 Subordinate Voting Shares under its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). The Company has repurchased 279,480 shares since the inception of the NCIB on December 3, 2024 .

1 Refer to "Key Performance Indicators" section of this press release. 2 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Non IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results – Selected Financial Measures

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages)



Three months ended July 31 Six months ended July 31

2024 2023 Change Change 2024 2023 Change Change

$ $ $ % $ $ $ %

Subscription & Support Revenue 44,017 39,405 4,612 11.7 % 86,971 78,595 8,376 10.7 %

Professional Services & Other Revenue 5,151 5,065 86 1.7 % 10,692 10,103 589 5.8 %

Total Revenue 49,168 44,470 4,698 10.6 % 97,663 88,698 8,965 10.1 %





















Constant Currency Revenue1 49,568 44,470 5,098 11.5 % 98,019 88,698 9,321 10.5 %

Gross Profit 33,373 29,681 3,692 12.4 % 66,050 59,561 6,489 10.9 %

Adjusted Gross Profit 1 33,522 29,853 3,669 12.3 % 66,345 59,844 6,501 10.9 %

Adjusted Gross Margin1 68.2 % 67.1 %



67.9 % 67.5 %





Loss for the period (262) (4,828) 4,566 94.6 % 310 (3,718) 4,028 108.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)1 4,213 (534) 4,747 889.0 % 8,232 2,277 5,955 261.5 %

Cash Flows From Operating Activities 31,443 22,888 8,555 37.4 % 16,617 5,853 10,764 183.9 %

Free Cash Flow1 31,223 20,449 10,774 52.7 % 16,271 1,765 14,506 821.9 %



1 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for more details.

Second Quarter Business & Operating Highlights

D2L continued to grow its customer base in education in North America , including the additions of Stark State College and University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley.

, including the additions of and at Rio Grande Valley. D2L continued to expand its international customer base, including Hanze University of Applied Sciences and SteelCorp Construction S.A.

and SteelCorp Construction S.A. Signed new corporate customers, including Ontario Nurses' Association and a large healthcare non-profit with 50,000 learners.

Acquired H5P Group, a leading SaaS learning solution and provider of interactive content creation software with a global user base serving millions of individuals spanning more than 50 countries.

Hosted its annual, sold-out user-conference, Fusion 2024, where global edtech leaders had access to inspiring keynotes, engaging discussions on the future of learning, and demonstrations of learning innovation.

Launched D2L Lumi, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature in Brightspace to help build better content, assessments, and activities, saving educators valuable time.

Launched D2L Achievement+ for Brightspace, a new add-on package that can help institutions and organizations implement a competency-based learning model, allowing learners to advance and master material at a pace that suits them best.

Completed the previously announced transaction to spin-out SkillsWave into a new independent standalone company.

Subsequent to quarter end, appointed Marta DeBellis to the Company's Board of Directors. DeBellis is an executive leader and leadership coach bringing over 30-years of global go-to-market experience focused on technology, for brands such as Adobe, Intel, and Instructure.

Financial Outlook

D2L updated its previously issued financial guidance for the year ended January 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025") as follows:

Subscription and support revenue in the range of $178 million to $181 million , implying growth of 11% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024, an increase from previously issued guidance of $177 million to $180 million (growth of 10% at the midpoint);

to , implying growth of 11% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024, an increase from previously issued guidance of to (growth of 10% at the midpoint); Total revenue in the range of $199 million to $202 million , implying growth of 10% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024, an increase from previously issued guidance of $197 million to $201 million (growth of 9% at the midpoint); and

to , implying growth of 10% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024, an increase from previously issued guidance of to (growth of 9% at the midpoint); and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $22 million to $24 million , an increase from previously issued guidance of $21 million to $23 million (implying Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% at the midpoint, consistent with previous guidance).

The Company expects revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to increase as Fiscal 2025 progresses, enabling the Company to exit the year with low-to-mid-teen Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

These guidance revisions reflect the Company's continued progress in balancing revenue growth with operating efficiency improvements, as well as the partial year contributions in the Company's third and fourth quarter from the acquisition of H5P on July 9, 2024, inclusive of business combination accounting.

For additional details on the Company's outlook, including the principal underlying assumptions and risk factors regarding achievement, refer to the "Financial Outlook" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and 12 months ended January 31, 2024 (the "Annual MD&A"), as well as the "Forward-Looking Information" section therein, below and in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended July 31, 2024 (the "Interim MD&A").

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes statements containing "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "target", "forecasts", "projection", "potential", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "seek", "believes", "opportunity", "guidance", "aim", "goal" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "can", or negative versions thereof, "be taken", "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

This forward-looking information relates to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and includes, but is not limited to, statements under the heading "Financial Outlook" and information regarding: the Company's financial position, financial results, business strategy, performance, achievements, prospects, objectives, opportunities, business plans and growth strategies, including the Company's balanced growth and profitability plan; the Company's budgets, operations and taxes; and judgments and estimates impacting on financial statements.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, expectations and projections, and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, including the following: the Company's ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers; the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by existing customers; the Company's ability to generate revenue and expand its business while controlling costs and expenses; the Company's ability to manage growth effectively; the Company's ability to hire and retain personnel effectively; the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on our operations; the ability to seek out, enter into and successfully integrate acquisitions, including the acquisition of H5P; business and industry trends, including the success of current and future product development initiatives; positive social development and attitudes toward the pursuit of higher education; the Company's ability to maintain positive relationships with its customer base and strategic partners; the Company's ability to adapt and develop solutions that keep pace with continuing changes in technology, education and customer needs; the ability to patent new technologies and protect intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to comply with security, cybersecurity and accessibility laws, regulations and standards; the assumptions underlying the judgments and estimates impacting on financial statements; and the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the factors and assumptions discussed under the "Financial Outlook" of the Annual MD&A; and that the list of factors referenced in the following paragraph, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information were reasonable when made, they are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and may prove to be incorrect. The Company cautions investors that forward-looking information is not a guarantee of the future and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the risks identified herein, or at "Summary of Factors Affecting Our Performance" of the Company's Interim MD&A or in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed annual information form, in each case filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, including any financial outlook. Any forward-looking information that is contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In U.S. dollars)

As at July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024

(Unaudited)



July 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets









Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,059,870 $ 116,943,499

Trade and other receivables 28,519,428 23,025,690

Uninvoiced revenue 3,542,139 3,971,861

Prepaid expenses 7,643,525 10,517,226

Deferred commissions 5,365,809 5,334,864



143,130,771 159,793,140







Non-current assets:





Other receivables 476,385 537,056

Prepaid expenses 290,583 119,872

Deferred income taxes 544,501 529,674

Right-of-use assets 8,642,646 8,774,960

Property and equipment 7,729,392 8,427,734

Deferred commissions 7,785,682 7,730,724

Investment in associate 341,334 —

Loan receivable from associate 5,031,127 —

Intangible assets 18,416,205 770,707

Goodwill 26,051,803 10,440,091 Total assets $ 218,440,429 $ 197,123,958







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 27,839,548 $ 32,635,926

Deferred revenue 113,252,795 93,727,368

Lease liabilities 1,366,283 1,002,464

Contingent consideration 311,549 271,479



142,770,175 127,637,237







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred income taxes 4,334,057 587,075

Lease liabilities 11,096,375 11,707,534

Contingent consideration 4,529,000 311,839



19,959,432 12,606,448



162,729,607 140,243,685 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 367,404,918 364,830,884

Additional paid-in capital 46,517,830 47,485,107

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,471,175) (4,998,317)

Deficit (350,740,751) (350,437,401)

55,710,822 56,880,273 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 218,440,429 $ 197,123,958

D2L INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(In U.S. dollars)

For the three and six months ended July 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)









Three months ended July 31 Six months ended July 31

2024 2023 2024 2023









Revenue:









Subscription and support $ 44,017,554 $ 39,405,679 $ 86,971,029 $ 78,595,340

Professional service and other 5,150,798 5,064,462 10,692,215 10,102,740



49,168,352 44,470,141 97,663,244 88,698,080 Cost of revenue:









Subscription and support 11,928,116 10,852,459 23,874,726 22,093,199

Professional services and other 3,867,294 3,936,514 7,738,162 7,043,818



15,795,410 14,788,973 31,612,888 29,137,017











Gross profit 33,372,942 29,681,168 66,050,356 59,561,063











Expenses:









Sales and marketing 14,591,271 14,961,079 27,496,210 27,401,746

Research and development 11,863,787 12,519,168 24,154,558 23,664,521

General and administrative 8,480,828 7,312,207 16,580,259 13,501,710



34,935,886 34,792,454 68,231,027 64,567,977









Loss from operations (1,562,944) (5,111,286) (2,180,671) (5,006,914)











Interest and other income (expense):









Interest expense (153,886) (142,866) (314,546) (298,874)

Interest income 944,693 840,405 2,028,738 1,716,512

Other income (expense) (59,433) (211) 43 15,252

Gain on SkillsWave disposal transaction 917,395 — 917,395 —

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (147,067) (364,693) 83,714 65,479



1,501,702 332,635 2,715,344 1,498,369











(Loss) income before income taxes (61,242) (4,778,651) 534,673 (3,508,545)











Income taxes (recovery):









Current 305,923 316,769 356,668 391,411

Deferred (104,581) (267,464) (131,677) (182,451)



201,342 49,305 224,991 208,960











(Loss) income for the period (262,584) (4,827,956) 309,682 (3,717,505)











Other comprehensive gain (loss):









Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (1,677,168) 746,510 (2,472,858) 535,299 Comprehensive loss $ (1,939,752) $ (4,081,446) $ (2,163,176) $ (3,182,206)











(Loss) earnings per share – basic $ (0.00) $ (0.09) $ 0.01 $ (0.07) (Loss) earnings share – diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.09) $ 0.01 $ (0.07)









Weighted average number of common shares – basic 54,374,056 53,430,984 54,195,897 53,328,052 Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 54,374,056 53,430,984 55,770,096 53,328,052

D2L INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(In U.S. dollars)

For the six months ended July 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)



Share Capital Additional paid-in

capital Accumulated other

comprehensive loss Deficit Total

Shares Amount













Balance, January 31, 2024 53,978,085 $ 364,830,884 $ 47,485,107 $ (4,998,317) $ (350,437,401) $ 56,880,273 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on exercise of options 351,007 3,043,827 (1,593,216) — — 1,450,611 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on settlement of restricted share units 355,840 1,287,144 (4,290,550) — — (3,003,406) Stock-based compensation — — 4,916,489 — — 4,916,489 Repurchase of share capital for cancellation under NCIB (238,280) (1,756,937) — — — (1,756,937) Change in share repurchase commitment under ASPP — — — — (613,032) (613,032) Other comprehensive loss — — — (2,472,858) — (2,472,858) Income for the period — — — — 309,682 309,682 Balance, July 31, 2024 54,446,652 $ 367,404,918 $ 46,517,830 $ (7,471,175) $ (350,740,751) $ 55,710,822 Balance, January 31, 2023 53,146,530 357,639,824 46,084,161 (5,001,805) (344,630,902) 54,091,278 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on exercise of options 301,494 2,702,550 (1,146,774) — — 1,555,776 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on settlement of restricted share units 209,695 961,800 (2,405,427) — — (1,443,627) Stock-based compensation — — 5,169,006 — — 5,169,006 Other comprehensive gain — — — 535,299 — 535,299 Loss for the period — — — — (3,717,505) (3,717,505) Balance, July 31, 2023 53,657,719 $ 361,304,174 $ 47,700,966 $ (4,466,506) $ (348,348,407) $ 56,190,227

D2L INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In U.S. dollars)

For the six months ended July 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)







2024 2023

Operating activities:







(Loss) income for the period $309,682 $(3,717,505)



Items not involving cash:









Depreciation of property and equipment 861,831 721,635





Depreciation of right-of-use assets 612,221 643,910





Amortization of intangible assets 179,233 32,572





Gain on disposal of property and equipment (47,194) (15,670)





Stock-based compensation 4,916,489 5,169,006





Net interest income (1,714,192) (1,417,638)





Income tax expense 224,991 208,960





Gain on SkillsWave disposal transaction (917,395) —





Loss from equity accounted investee 96,764 —



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Trade and other receivables (4,478,486) (7,434,422)





Uninvoiced revenue 325,811 (615,095)





Prepaid expenses 2,528,054 1,573,388





Deferred commissions (271,090) (1,331,109)





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,439,504) (4,182,827)





Deferred revenue 19,061,544 14,936,043





Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (49,476) —



Interest received 1,984,358 1,717,429



Interest paid (17,757) —



Income taxes paid (548,991) (435,663)



Cash flows from operating activities 16,616,893 5,853,014

Financing activities:







Payment of lease liabilities (853,965) (262,024)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,450,611 1,555,776



Taxes paid on settlement of restricted share units (3,003,406) (1,443,627)



Repurchase of share capital for cancellation under NCIB (1,756,937) —



Cash flows used in financing activities (4,163,697) (149,875)

Investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (393,023) (4,103,826)



Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 47,194 15,670



Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (22,308,927) (2,766,284)



Payment of contingent consideration (249,436) —



Transfer of cash on disposal of SkillsWave (1,483,357) —



Proceeds from sale of majority ownership stake in SkillsWave 809,038 —



Issuance of loan to SkillsWave (5,000,000) —



Cash flows used in investing activities (28,578,511) (6,854,440)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,758,314) 690,427

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,883,629) (460,874)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 116,943,499 110,732,236

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 98,059,870 110,271,362



Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The information presented within this press release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures (including non-IFRS ratios) including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin, and Constant Currency Revenue. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations, financial performance and liquidity from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to assess our ability to meet our capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA), adjusted for stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, non-recurring expenses, transaction-related expenses, fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue, income (loss) from equity accounted investee, impairment charges and other income and losses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of recent changes to and management's use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin" section in the Company's Interim MD&A, which section is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) for the period, and discloses Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended July 31 Six months ended July 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Loss) income for the period (262) (4,828) 310 (3,718) Stock-based compensation 2,584 3,095 4,917 5,169 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 147 365 (84) (65) Non-recurring expenses(1) 1,045 150 1,866 150 Transaction-related costs(2) 151 552 823 552 Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue 139 — 139 — Loss from equity accounted investee 97 — 97 — Net interest income (791) (698) (1,714) (1,418) Income tax expense 201 49 225 209 Depreciation and amortization 902 781 1,653 1,398 Adjusted EBITDA 4,213 (534) 8,232 2,277 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.6 % -1.2 % 8.4 % 2.6 %

Notes: (1) These expenses relate to non-recurring activities, such as certain legal fees incurred that are not indicative of continuing operations, and changes of workforce or technology whereby certain functions were realigned to optimize operations. (2) These expenses include certain legal and professional fees that were incurred in connection with acquisition and other strategic transactions, including the disposal of our majority ownership stake in SkillsWave and our acquisition of H5P. These expenses also include post-combination compensation costs from the acquisition of H5P. These expenses are net of a gain of $0.9 million recognized on the disposal of our majority ownership stake in SkillsWave. These expenses would not have been incurred if not for these transactions and are not considered expenses indicative of the Company's continuing operations.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding related stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin" section in the Company's Interim MD&A, which section is incorporated by reference herein.



The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Margin to gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended July 31 Six months ended July 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit for the period 33,373 29,681 66,050 59,561 Stock based compensation 149 172 295 283 Adjusted Gross Profit 33,522 29,853 66,345 59,844 Adjusted Gross Margin 68.2 % 67.1 % 67.9 % 67.5 %

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net additions to property and equipment. Free Cash Flow Margin is calculated as Free Cash Flow expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin" section in the Company's Interim MD&A, which section is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table reconciles our cash flow from (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow, and discloses Free Cash Flow Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended July 31 Six months ended July 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 31,443 22,888 16,617 5,853 Net addition to property and equipment (220) (2,439) (346) (4,088) Free Cash Flow 31,223 20,449 16,271 1,765 Free Cash Flow Margin 63.5 % 46.0 % 16.7 % 2.0 %

Constant Currency Revenue

Constant Currency Revenue is defined as foreign-currency-denominated revenues translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency. For an explanation of management's use of Constant Currency Revenue see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Constant Currency Revenue" section in the Company's Interim MD&A, which section is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table reconciles our Constant Currency Revenue to revenue, for the periods indicated:



Three months ended July 31 Six months ended July 31 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ $ $ $ Total revenue for the period 49,168 44,470 97,663 88,698 Negative impact of foreign exchange rate changes over the prior period 400 — 356 — Constant Currency Revenue 49,568 44,470 98,019 88,698

Key Performance Indicators

Management uses a number of metrics, including the key performance indicators identified below, to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other issuers. These metrics are estimated operating metrics and not projections, nor actual financial results, and are not indicative of current or future performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue: We define Annual Recurring Revenue as the annualized equivalent value of subscription revenue from all existing customer contracts as at the date being measured, exclusive of the implementation period. Our calculation of Annual Recurring Revenue assumes that customers will renew their contractual commitments as those commitments come up for renewal. We believe Annual Recurring Revenue provides a reasonable, real-time measure of performance in a subscription-based environment and provides us with visibility for potential growth to our cash flows. We believe that increasing Annual Recurring Revenue indicates the continued strength in the expansion of our business, and will continue to be our focus on a go-forward basis. We define Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue as foreign-currency-denominated Annual Recurring Revenue translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency.



As at July 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages) 2024 2023 Change $ $ % Annual Recurring Revenue 198.3 178.5 11.1 % Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue 200.6 178.5 12.4 %

