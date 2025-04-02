D2L Inc. Announces Management Change

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today announced that Stephen Laster is departing D2L on May 9th, 2025. Stephen is taking on a new opportunity as CEO of a private company that does not compete with D2L.

"We thank Stephen for his leadership and impact over the last three years – he helped us build a talented leadership team, launch new products, and strengthen our financial performance," said John Baker, Founder and CEO of D2L. "We wish Stephen all the best in his future endeavor. We move forward with our next chapter for D2L focused on our human-centric and AI-first learning platform strategy, while still balancing growth and profitability."

Stephen Laster added: "Working with the passionate and skilled team across D2L, I am proud of the tremendous progress we made over the past several years. D2L is well positioned to be the category leader in learning and deliver on its important mission to transform the way the world learns."

With this change, the Company will transition his responsibilities to D2L's founder and CEO, John Baker, and our highly experienced senior leadership team.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

