D2L Inc. Announces Date of Release of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, announced today that it will report financial results for the three-month period ending October 31, 2022 after markets close on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.

Q3 FISCAL 2023 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET) Dial-in number: Canada: 1 (844) 200-6205

US: 1 (646) 904-5544

Access code: 917701

Webcast: A live webcast will be available at ir.d2l.com/events-and presentations/events/ Replay: Canada: 1 (226) 828-7578 or US: 1 (866) 813-9403

(Replay code: 028041)

Available until December 15, 2022



About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

SOURCE D2L Inc.

For further information: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 347-8954