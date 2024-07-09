D2L Acquires Global SaaS Learning Solution H5P Group

Expands D2L's course creation product suite and addressable market

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced that it has acquired H5P Group AS ("H5P Group"), a leading provider of interactive content creation software used by educators and organizations globally to increase engagement and boost learning by creating and enriching course materials. This transaction aligns with D2L's commitment to expanding its learning platform with a focus on technologies that enhance the learning moment and improve learning outcomes.

H5P Group was founded in 2014 and is the creator of H5P, the cutting-edge software platform for creating rich learning content interactives. The company's innovative suite of over 60 interactive content tools in areas such as live-engagement activities, formative assessment, and interactive learning, along with its AI-powered Smart Import Tool, help educators access enriched course materials to boost learning outcomes, driving innovation and engagement for millions of individuals in more than 50 countries. H5P Group has approximately 30 employees, primarily based in Norway.

"We believe strongly in the power of easy-to-use creation tools in online learning to improve engagement and ultimately achieve better learning outcomes," said John Baker, D2L's founder and CEO. "These capabilities are increasingly in demand among our customers and prospects, and with this transaction we're adding H5P's best-in-class software to complement the Brightspace learning platform and our Creator+ product. In addition to great technology, H5P has built a growing base of recurring revenue in an efficient and sustainable way, aligning with our balanced growth and profitability operating model. Together, we believe we can accelerate the development and time-to-market of these products and enhanced creator features, unlocking additional market opportunity and establishing leadership in the growing interactive learning space. This transaction aligns with our strategy to expand our learning platform by developing and acquiring new products that enhance the learning moment and address the evolving needs of our customers."

Mr. Baker added: "We're thrilled to welcome the team at H5P and its vibrant user community. We look forward to working together to support millions of users and partners with powerful, interactive learning experiences."

"I am extremely excited to join D2L and to accelerate the vision of H5P. It was of great importance to us to become part of an organization with the same commitment to empowering users to create and share richer learning experiences. Together, we will help more educators around the world create better interactive content faster, leading to stronger learning outcomes," said H5P Group CEO and founder Svein-Tore Griff With.

Building on its 25 years of learning transformation, D2L is committed to investing in and contributing to the H5P community as it helps more educators deliver engaging and interactive learning experiences, both to D2L Brightspace users and beyond. Through its dedication to the learning moment, D2L is committed to supporting the H5P open-source community as it continues to drive innovative and quality interactives.

Under the terms of the share purchase agreement, D2L acquired H5P for a purchase price of US$25.6 million at closing, with potential earnout payments of up to US$7.4 million based on the achievement of certain performance milestones.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

About H5P

H5P Group works to improve the world of interactive content by leading the community-driven H5P project. H5P is a cutting-edge platform for creating and distributing rich HTML5 content that helps educators, marketers, and businesses develop interactive content by offering a user-friendly, web-based interface that empowers users to create, share, and reuse engaging interactive content effortlessly. H5P is a plugin for existing publishing systems and is used by hundreds of thousands of universities, enterprises, school districts, schools, and other organizations around the world.

