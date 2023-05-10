D2L Acquires Connected Shopping Ltd., makers of Course Merchant

Course Merchant will be delivered as part of D2L's suite of products

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced the acquisition of Connected Shopping Ltd., a SaaS e-commerce and course catalog company and maker of Course Merchant. The companies already have a longstanding integration partnership, and this acquisition will allow D2L to deliver Course Merchant as a part of its own suite of products to address the growing needs of higher education and training organizations worldwide.

Course Merchant is designed for selling courses online and currently serves more than 200 global customers across the higher education and corporate markets. The platform offers a front-end course catalog, coupled with a robust and efficient payments and enrollments system, to support continuing education and workforce development organizations servicing the upskilling market.

"We are focused on making it easier for learners to register for online courses. Course Merchant's seamless, modern e-commerce experience helps provide the ongoing support necessary to help accelerate the growth of our clients. Today's acquisition is a natural extension of our already successful relationship, and we anticipate that this will translate into new ways for our clients to reach learners," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "We welcome Course Merchant employees and customers to D2L and look forward to continuing to offer our world-class level of support as we undertake this acquisition."

"Uniting the Course Merchant solution with the full-cycle D2L Brightspace learning innovation platform is a win-win for our shared clients," said Richard Standen, Managing Director of Connected Shopping Ltd. "We are incredibly enthusiastic about becoming a part of the innovative team that has made Brightspace one of the industry's leading learning platforms."

In the coming months, Connected Shopping Ltd. will continue to serve its worldwide customer base under its current brand, as a D2L Company, and will maintain its existing operations in the UK. D2L will continue to offer Course Merchant as an optional add-on to its Brightspace learning innovation platform. Course Merchant's UK-based team will be added to D2L's global organization. Financial terms were not disclosed.

