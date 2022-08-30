CYMAT REPORTS FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (OTCQB: CYMHF) (the "Company" or "Cymat") is pleased to announce its results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022.

Sales for the year were approximately $1M less than the record-high sales of $4.2M in the previous fiscal year. Sales for the current year would have been higher by $569,000, were it not for supply chain interruptions associated with COVID-19 at a number of customers that resulted in panels that were manufactured before Cymat's year end, not reaching the delivery destination until after April 30, 2022.

The loss from operations of $4.3 Million (2021 – income of $62,000) included non-cash charges of $2M, a number that was $1.8M higher than similar non-cash charges for the prior fiscal year. The valuation of stock options issued to employees and consultants accounted for most of this differential. Additionally, operating expenses for the current period were increased as a result of management's decision to expand business development initiatives targeting the automotive industry. Increased resources focusing on the automotive market led to the hiring of senior industry executives to the new roles of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, a senior US-based consultant, two engineering staff and the addition of production workers for a second shift.

Subsequent to year end, this increased investment in automotive initiatives is demonstrating positive results. As Cymat recently announced, the Company signed a component development agreement with a global automotive manufacturer to optimize an element of a battery enclosure system for an existing electric vehicle ("EV") platform. Management believes that this is a tangible milestone in its plan to achieve a serial automotive part production contract. Cymat plans to continue to use proceeds from the $5M private placement financing closed at the beginning of the April 30, 2022 fiscal year to manufacturing infrastructure in order to exhibit its high-volume production readiness to automotive OEM's and Tier 1 suppliers.

Key financial data for the year ended April 30, 2022 and the two previous fiscal years include the following (All items in $ 000's, except net loss per share):



2022 2021 2020







Revenue 3,124 4,152 1,687 Income (loss) from operations (4,338) 62 (1,694) Cash flow provided by (used in) operations (4,318) 433 (1,333) Net Loss (4,747) (543) (1,815) Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted (0.09) (0.01) (0.04) Total Assets 6,172 6,583 1,862 Non-current Financial Liabilities 1,678 1,748 1,392

Michael Liik, Chairman and CEO stated that "While the financial results from the last fiscal year were unfortunately impacted by COVID-related supply chain issues as well our conscious decision to significantly expand our senior management team, we are pleased with the early results emanating from this investment." He went on to say that "We also expect to see significant progress in our military and architectural verticals this coming year despite an uncertain macro environment"

About Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including: customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the AlusionTM brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetalTM brand. For further information , please visit our website at www.cymat.com.

