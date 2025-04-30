CYMAT ANNOUNCES LONG-TERM NUCLEAR INDUSTRY AGREEMENT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (OTCQB: CYMHF) (the "Company" or "Cymat") is pleased to announce that it has signed a 10-year collaboration agreement with NUVIA, securing our long-term relationship with our French partner in the nuclear energy industry.

France is the world's largest producer of nuclear-derived electricity, with 70% of its domestic supply sourced from nuclear power. Headquartered in France with an international reach, NUVIA is a successful and innovative provider of solutions to the nuclear energy sector. This agreement extends the platform for the continued integration of Cymat SmartMetal™ panels within NUVIA's Nufoam™ systems.

France's nuclear energy plants are undergoing extensive life extension programs. Globally, nuclear electricity generation is receiving increased attention as an option for low-carbon energy production. This compact will serve to support Cymat/NUVIA joint marketing initiatives, both within France and internationally.

As previously announced, Cymat supplies SmartMetal™ panels for inclusion in Nufoam™ solutions that provide protection of nuclear facilities and infrastructure against external environmental threats. Ongoing sales of these panels will be further supported by this agreement.

Cymat CEO and Chairman Michael Liik stated, "We are pleased to formalize our relationship with NUVIA and look forward to a fruitful long-term relationship with them." He went on to say, "After so many years of development work, nuclear now forms a solid pillar of strong and predictable revenue growth for Cymat."

Michael Liik will lead an Investor Update call and presentation on Thursday May 1st at 4:00 PM Eastern Time (ET), hosted by Investor Cubed. Full details of the event are outlined below.

PRESENTATION DETAILS:

• Date: Thursday, May 1st, 2025

• Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Please see below the link to the webinar.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_npcHHfMkRSmqbAz7jSCkqA

About Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the Alusion™ brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetal™ brand. For further information, please visit our website at www.cymat.com.

About Nuvia

Subsidiary of the world-leading VINCI group and nuclear division of Soletanche Freyssinet, Nuvia is an international company that has been operating on highly regulated and sensitive industrial sites for over 60 years. Drawing on its experience in the nuclear industry, Nuvia supports its industrial clients in sensitive and highly regulated environments throughout the life cycle of their installations. Nuvia operates in numerous business sectors, including nuclear energy, civil and military defense, health, and the environment, offering its clients a full range of support services, engineering and the products necessary for the design, construction, operation and dismantling of their industrial installations. www.nuvia.com

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. Contact: Michael Liik CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.cymat.com; For further information please contact: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (647) 258-3310