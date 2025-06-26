CYMAT ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NEXT ORDER OF UNDERBELLY KITS FOR ASIAN MILITARY

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (OTCQB: CYMHF) (the "Company" or "Cymat") is pleased to announce that SmartMetalTM, a division of Cymat, has received its next serial production order to provide stabilized aluminum foam underbelly kits to an Asian military vehicle manufacturer. This purchase order consists of 48 blast-protection kits with an order value of $510,000.

This is the second purchase order received under our customer's full-rate production schedule. The initial 24-kit purchase order was announced in July of 2024 and shipped to the Asian OEM in August/September. These underbelly kits are fitted to personnel transportation vehicles being purchased by our customer's National Armed Forces

The customer's production schedule calls for a further 25 kits to be ordered in the fall of this year. The entire supply contract is expected to result in the delivery of 350 SmartMetalTM blast protection systems over a 3-year period. The full value of this contract to Cymat is estimated to be in the $4M - $5M range. This National Armed Force is acquiring a fleet of 700 of these vehicles from our customer. The global trend for increased national defense spending, such as the commitments recently made by NATO member countries, is expected to provide Cymat's customer with enhanced sales opportunities for their vehicles.

Michael Liik, Cymat CEO and Chairman said "We extremely pleased to see a ramp up of orders from our long time customer and anticipate that order sizes will continue to increase over the next 12 months."

About Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the AlusionTM brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetalTM brand. For further information, please visit our website at www.cymat.com.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

