A month of festive joy and wonder in downtown Montreal

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Looking for a little holiday magic? From November 22 to December 24, 2025, Complexe Desjardins will be transformed into a festive wonderland, complete with seasonal decor and activities for everyone to enjoy. Families can look forward to a visit with the real Santa Claus to get into the holiday spirit.

The real Santa Claus returns to Complexe Desjardins (CNW Group/Desjardins Group)

"Once again this year, Complexe Desjardins stands out as Montreal's must-visit holiday destination. Families come to experience the true magic of Christmas--shopping for gifts, soaking up the special atmosphere in the heart of the city, and above all, discovering a wide range of activities for children. As always, much to everyone's delight, we're thrilled to welcome the real Santa Claus back here to Complexe Desjardins," said Marie-Pier Labarre, Marketing Manager at Complexe Desjardins.

A festive program for the whole family

Santa's Kingdom invites children to come meet the real Santa Claus in the most enchanting of seasonal settings, where they can share their Christmas wish list and take home souvenir photos of their visit with Santa. For many decades, families from Montreal and beyond have come to meet the real Santa Claus at Complexe Desjardins, continuing a tradition deeply rooted in the city's holiday spirit. Starting November 22, Santa will be in residence in the Grande-Place at Complexe Desjardins, surrounded by dazzling decor that's sure to captivate visitors of all ages.

Visitors can also enjoy a ride on the carousel or a trip on the mini train. Each activity costs just $3 per person--making this festive, nostalgic experience accessible for every budget. There'll be free face painting to add a whimsical touch for the little ones, and the Grande-Place will come to life with a series of free children's shows, including dance, choirs and circus acts.

And that's not all--visitors can also look forward to Fontaine Boréale, an immersive light, sound and water jet show at the Complexe Desjardins fountain. The show runs every hour starting at 4 p.m., from November 22 to December 31.

A holiday tradition at Complexe Desjardins

Complexe Desjardins is easily accessible and centrally located near the Place-des-Arts and Place-d'Armes metro stations. On-site parking and direct access to Montreal's underground pedestrian network make it convenient for the whole family to visit.

Once again, this year, Complexe Desjardins invites families to celebrate the holiday spirit in all its splendour by meeting the one and only real Santa Claus, taking part in magical activities, enjoying the festive atmosphere and getting their holiday shopping done. Complexe Desjardins has everything to create lasting family memories in the heart of the city.

From November 22 to December 24, 2025, at the Grande-Place, Complexe Desjardins (150 Sainte-Catherine Street West, Montreal)

Find out more

Free admission – everyone is welcome.

Instagram /

Facebook /

TikTok /

About Complexe Desjardins

Complexe Desjardins is located in Montreal's downtown core, in the centre of the bustling entertainment district. It's one of the city's largest and busiest mixed-use buildings. Three office towers and a shopping mall surround its luminous public square and spectacular fountain. A wide variety of stores and restaurants fill its commercial zone, offering a full range of products and services. Its one-of-a-kind design is filled with natural light and stunning architectural details. There's no other space quite like it.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

Media inquiries (for journalists only): Public relations, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]