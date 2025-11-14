Desjardins announces November 2025 cash distributions for some ETFs Français

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the November 2025 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on November 21, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on November 28, 2025.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for November 2025, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Distribution per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0424

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0420

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate
Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0499

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government
Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0296

Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCBC

0.0630


Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0575


Desjardins Equity ETFs



Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF

DMQC

-


Desjardins Equity Index ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF

DMEC

-

Desjardins American Equity Index ETF

DMEU

-

Desjardins International Equity Index ETF

DMEI

-

Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF

DMEE

-

Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF

DMID

-


Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
ETF



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRFC

-

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRFU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada
Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-
Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFE

-


Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
ETF



Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRMC

-

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRMU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada -
Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-
Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRME

-


Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves
Free ETF

DRFG

-


Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero
Emissions Pathway ETF

DRCU

0.0496


Desjardins Sustainable ETF



Desjardins Sustainable American Equity ETF

DSAE

-


Desjardins Alternative ETF



Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - CA$ Hedged Units

DANC

-

Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

-1

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF
- CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

-

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF
- US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

-1

Desjardins Global Macro ETF

DGLM

-


1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website atwww.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $511.9 billion as at September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$54.5 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2025. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

