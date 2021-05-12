New for the 2021.5 CX-5 and CX-9 is a standard 10.25-inch large center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment interface. The new infotainment has Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ capabilities and will also add Mazda Connected Services, which will be available this Fall. A free trial for Mazda Connected Services will provide the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-5 and CX-9 remotely. Through the MyMazda app, customers will be able to use features such as remote engine start/stop, locking/unlocking the doors, and viewing a vehicle health status report.

For an extra layer of confidence and peace of mind, the 2021.5 CX-5 GX also adds Mazda's i-Activsense safety technology as standard equipment. In addition to the previously standard Smart City Brake Support Front, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, the 2021.5 model will also include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go, Smart Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection, Lane-keep Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, and more. Other standard equipment on the GX model includes a wide-angle rearview camera, LED headlights and daytime running lights, automatic on/off headlights, High Beam Control, adjustable heated front seats, cloth upholstery, and rain-sensing front wipers.

Updates to other trim levels includes newly available 19-inch wheels for the CX-5 GS with i-Activ AWD, which were previously reserved for higher trim levels. The unique and bold style of the Kuro Edition, introduced for 2021, carries into the 2021.5 model year and now includes the option of black leather with red stitching in addition to the original Garnet Red leather upholstery. With the update to the new Mazda Connect infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay™ is no longer available on GT models. GT and Signature models carry over with no additional changes to equipment.

The 2021.5 CX-9 GS continues to be well-equipped with premium features for the active family. Mazda's suite of essential i-Activsense safety features is standard, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go, Smart City Brake Support Front, Smart Brake Support Front, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Pedestrian Detection. Other standard features include heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED taillights and daytime running lights, High Beam Control, 18-inch dark grey metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels, rain-sensing windshield wipers, noise-isolating windshield, and rear privacy glass.

The CX-9 GS-L receives the added benefit of wireless phone charging (Qi), which is moved down from the 2021 CX-9 GT trim. All other equipment and features on the GT, Kuro Edition, and Signature trims carry over from the 2021 models.

The 2021.5 Mazda CX-5 and CX-9 will be available in dealers across Canada starting next month. For a full list of equipment and features, please visit Mazda.ca.

MSRP1 for the 2021.5 CX-5 and CX-9 models are as follows:

2021.5 Mazda CX-5 Front-Wheel Drive i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-5 GX $28,950 $30,450 CX-5 GS $32,150 $33,650 CX-5 GS Comfort Package - $35,150 CX-5 Kuro Edition - $36,950 CX-5 GT - $38,350 CX-5 GT Turbo - $40,500 CX-5 Signature - $42,750

2021.5 Mazda CX-9 i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-9 GS $40,300 CX-9 GS-L $44,050 CX-9 GS-L Captain's Chairs $44,350 CX-9 GT $49,300 CX-9 GT Captain's Chairs $49,600 CX-9 Kuro Edition $50,600 CX-9 Signature $52,300

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Snowflake White Pearl $200 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450

1 MSRP does not include $1,950 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

