The findings highlight a need for updated equipment, enhanced facility safety, and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure students can develop critical skilled‑trades competencies without exposure to preventable risks.

Key Findings from the 2025 State of Safety in Secondary Welding Labs Report

54 per cent of secondary schools applying for the CWB Foundation's Equipment and Technology Advancement Program reported inadequate quantities of PPE for students.

100 per cent of schools assessed through the CWB WeldSAFE program required some level of safety improvement, with issues ranging from low‑cost fixes to large‑scale infrastructure upgrades.

In 2025, 57 schools requested nearly $3.2 million in funding to address urgent needs, including outdated welding machines, worn safety gear, and insufficient ventilation.

35 per cent of safety issues were identified as high or extreme severity, while 14 per cent of schools required large‑scale investments (More than $5,000 per issue) to meet basic safety standards.

Demand Outpacing Resources

Since 2018, the CWB Foundation has invested over $6.1 million in program grants, with an additional $11.7 million co-invested by education and industry partners. Despite these investments, demand continues to grow: Only 35 per cent of Equipment and Technology Advancement Program applications were funded in 2025, and only 29 per cent of schools requesting CWB WeldSAFE support were able to receive it. Funding and industry co-investment remains a limiting factor for the Foundation to be able to meet the demands of these programs.

Since 2022, the Foundation has distributed 2,080 PPE kits, supporting 189 schools and over 22,000 students, yet the need for safe, modernized welding facilities remains significant nationwide.The CWB Foundation is urging industry partners and community stakeholders to join in co‑investing in safer welding education environments.

"The time to act is now. Ensuring that young people can learn essential skilled trades in safe, modern environments is vital for Canada's economic future," says Susan Crowley, Executive Director of the CWB Foundation. "We invite partners across the country to join us in creating safe, modern, and industry‑relevant welding classrooms for every student."

Download the Full Report

2025 State of Safety in Secondary Welding Labs is available at:

https://www.cwbweldingfoundation.org/reports/safety-2025

About the CWB Foundation

The CWB Foundation is a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing skilled trades careers, including welding and materials joining. Committed to preparing the future workforce and fostering inclusivity, we collaborate with partners to support the demand for qualified professionals, contributing to North America's economic prosperity.

Our mission is to forge partnerships between industry, education, and government, empowering individuals to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Through innovative programs, we reduce barriers and promote awareness and access to career exploration, regardless of identity factors or social and financial status.

SOURCE CWB Welding Foundation

