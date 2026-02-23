MILTON, ON, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - High school welding and skilled trades programs across Canada are preparing students for an industry facing severe and growing labour shortages. Technical educators report working with outdated equipment, limited safety resources, and chronic shortages of essential consumables required for hands-on learning. The result is a growing disconnect between the skills industry expects and the environments where those skills are being developed.

In response to this urgent challenge, the CWB Foundation has launched the Adopt a School Campaign, a national initiative designed to connect businesses, suppliers, and community organizations directly with secondary school welding programs in need of support. The campaign offers a practical way for industries that rely on welding and joining to strengthen the early educational stages of Canada's skilled trades pipeline through targeted, community-based investment that delivers immediate, practical impact.

Recent survey data collected from secondary school welding educators highlight the extent of the resource gap. Eighty-four per cent identified funding as their primary barrier to delivering effective programs. Nearly half reported difficulty accessing basic consumables such as electrodes and steel, materials that are essential for skill development. Some educators reported teaching students with aging equipment and safety gear that no longer meet modern training expectations.

"We turn away roughly two-thirds of grant applicants every year due to a lack of available funds," says Susan Crowley, Executive Director of the CWB Foundation. "On average, we receive 195 applications annually from secondary schools across Canada, approximately totalling $2 million in requests. That means roughly 59 schools receive funding each year. Public education funding alone can't close the gap when 70 per cent of requests we receive go unsupported."

While workforce shortages and retirement rates are often cited as reasons for workforce shortages, the Foundation knows the issue begins a lot sooner. Employers typically expect newly qualified welders to be safety-conscious, technically capable, and proficient with modern equipment. Those expectations don't reflect reality when training environments lack the resources to meet current industry standards.

The Adopt a School Campaign addresses this gap through several established programs that deliver direct, measurable support to secondary school classrooms:

The Equipment and Technology Advancement Program supports secondary schools with funding for advanced equipment, technology, and educator development that mirror current and emerging industry practices. This program essentially modernizes welding classrooms through investments in tools such as simulators, automation and robotics, and digital training technologies, ensuring students gain relevant, future-focused skills. At the same time, educators receive the resources needed to deliver high-quality instruction.

The CWB WeldSAFE™ Grant provides industry-relevant personal protective equipment, including welding helmets, respirators, gloves, and jackets. Recipient schools also receive a complimentary Safety Review of their welding lab from a CWB Consultant, ensuring students learn the trade in the safest possible environment.

The Consumables Notice Network enables the donation of surplus materials, such as electrodes, steel, grinding wheels, and other essential supplies, that are distributed to participating schools. These consumables deliver immediate, hands-on impact in welding classrooms across Canada.

The Adopt a School Campaign is designed to be flexible, allowing supporters to contribute through funding, donated materials, or supplier-provided equipment, consumables, or technical services. Secondary schools that are enrolled in the campaign are identified through an application process, ensuring support is given where need is demonstrated.

"Whether you are an individual looking to give back, a company investing in workforce development, or a community organization supporting local technical education, our Adopt a School Campaign provides a way to contribute," Crowley adds. "We've seen how even modest, targeted investments at the school level have lasting effects on student readiness and workforce sustainability."

To learn more about the Adopt a School Campaign, view participating schools, or explore ways to support welding education in your community, visit www.cwbweldingfoundation.org or contact [email protected].

