WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians are calling for action to fight climate change in a way that will build a strong economy, keep life affordable, and ensure clean air for our communities.

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, announced an investment of up to $8.4 million from the Low Carbon Economy Fund to support climate action, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and build a strong economy for Yukoners. Joining the Parliamentary Secretary to make this announcement were the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for the Workers' Safety and Compensation Board, and Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon.

This investment under the Low Carbon Economy Challenge Fund will help the Government of Yukon construct renewable heating systems in government buildings. These heating systems aim to reduce the use of propane and light fuel oil to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

In addition, up to $36.4 million is allocated to the Government of Yukon under the enhanced Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, which aims to increase energy security, support climate action, and build a prosperous net-zero future. The federal and territorial governments are working closely on a path forward for how this new funding will be used. The following allocations have been reserved:

Up to $5.9 million to support low-income homeowners so they can transition from home heating oil to low-emitting heating technologies.

Up to $30.5 million for territorial initiatives that support both governments' mutual targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Low Carbon Economy Fund has supported past initiatives in the Yukon with actions ranging from upgrading biomass heating systems in public buildings and funding energy-efficiency retrofits for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, to helping Yukoners lower their energy bills and improve the energy efficiency of their buildings.

These initiatives, as well as the investments announced today, are good examples of the climate leadership that the Government of Canada is supporting to reach its targets, as set out in the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

Quotes

"Canada's ongoing transition to a sustainable economy presents us with a substantial opportunity to invest in clean, renewable energy. The Low Carbon Economy Fund is one way that we're making progress. By partnering with provinces and territories across the country, we are creating jobs, growing the economy, and building more resilient communities, all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Investing in renewable heating systems is part of creating a sustainable future. As a government, we want to lead through action and find greener ways to heat Government of Yukon buildings. This funding will allow us to make strategic upgrades to our buildings bringing us closer to achieving our objectives within Our Clean Future."

– The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, Worker's safety, and Compensation Board on behalf of the Honorable Nils Clarke, Minister of Highways and Public Works for Yukon

"This investment from the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important step toward reducing the Yukon's reliance on fossil fuels. In partnership with the Government of Yukon, we are working to find creative northern solutions to climate change."

– Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick facts

Canada launched the Emissions Reduction Plan in 2022, laying out steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The plan provides renewed and enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund funding, including a Leadership Fund that will continue to support climate action taken by provinces and territories, with a focus on deploying proven, low-carbon technologies.

launched the Emissions Reduction Plan in 2022, laying out steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The plan provides renewed and enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund funding, including a Leadership Fund that will continue to support climate action taken by provinces and territories, with a focus on deploying proven, low-carbon technologies. On average, homeowners who switch from oil to cold-climate heat pumps to heat their homes can save between $1,500 and $4,700 per year on their home energy bills.

and per year on their home energy bills. The $8.4 million in funding is part of an agreement between Canada and Yukon under the Low Carbon Economy Challenge Fund.

in funding is part of an agreement between and under the Low Carbon Economy Challenge Fund. The Government of Yukon is developing its proposal and application for its $36.4 million in federal funding allocation under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, with further information available in due course.

is developing its proposal and application for its in federal funding allocation under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, with further information available in due course. The Government of Canada has committed approximately $2 billion in additional funding, under the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, as previously announced in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, which includes funding dedicated for provincial and territorial climate action under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund.

has committed approximately in additional funding, under the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, as previously announced in 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, which includes funding dedicated for provincial and territorial climate action under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. The enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous peoples with a new $180 million Indigenous Leadership Fund. This will help fund clean energy and energy-efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

Associated links

