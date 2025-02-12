OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is taking the next big step toward a strong, sustainable economy and advancing its leadership in the global fight against climate change. On February 11, 2025, the Government of Canada formally submitted its 2035 nationally determined contribution (NDC) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change under the Paris Agreement. Canada's new nationally determined contribution aims to cut emissions up to half below 2005 levels by 2035.

Canada's 2035 nationally determined contribution reaffirms the Government of Canada's commitment to bold climate action and ongoing collaboration to ensure the country remains on track to meet its emissions reduction goals, all while creating good, sustainable jobs and saving families money on their energy bills.

Canada's climate plan is working. Without the action we've taken, emissions would have continued to climb significantly, with Canada polluting more in 2030 than it did in 2005. Instead, Canada's emissions have dropped to their lowest level in almost three decades, excluding the pandemic years, and are significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Canada's new nationally determined contribution shows how the Government intends to continue cutting pollution while making our economy more resilient and more competitive in a decarbonizing global economy.

As required by the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, Canada's 2035 target is informed by the best available science, Canada's international climate commitments, Indigenous knowledge, and advice from the Net-Zero Advisory Body. It was developed following extensive engagement with provinces and territories, Indigenous partners, industry, and Canadians to ensure a balanced approach that supports both emissions reduction and economic prosperity.

The 2035 target: A milestone toward building a strong economy for the future

This target is Canada's next milestone toward its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and contribute to global emissions reduction efforts. It will guide the next decade of Canada's climate action, which will continue to address competitiveness, affordability, and economic stability.

Canada's climate policies, clean electricity regulations, incentives for clean technology, and home energy retrofits are already delivering significant emissions reductions. The 2035 nationally determined contribution will require all sectors of the economy to continue to reduce their emissions while maximizing the economic security and well-being of Canadians.

Securing new clean energy opportunities

To maintain global competitiveness, Canada is providing targeted financial supports and incentives across a broad range of sectors, including for clean energy, industrial decarbonization, carbon management, and other clean technologies. These strategic investments in clean energy, sustainable jobs, and carbon management will help industries adapt and thrive in a low-carbon future. Canada is making sure that workers, families, and businesses have the tools and support they need to seize opportunities in the clean economy while maintaining affordability.

Quotes

"Canada's climate plan is working. Our 2035 nationally determined contribution to the Paris Agreement is more than a number. It's about real, measurable progress in cutting pollution while supporting good jobs, affordability, and economic opportunity. It's about leading the way in clean innovation and attracting foreign investment, so our communities seize the benefits of a low-carbon economy. Thanks to the efforts of Canadians and all sectors of the economy, we are making significant progress in cutting pollution. As we move forward, we will continue to listen to their needs and work together to build a sustainable, low-carbon future."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

On December 12, 2024 , the Government of Canada announced a target to reduce emissions by 45-50% below 2005 levels by 2035, setting a responsible and ambitious target that maintains Canada's path to a strong, net-zero economy.

, the Government of announced a target to reduce emissions by 45-50% below 2005 levels by 2035, setting a responsible and ambitious target that maintains path to a strong, net-zero economy. Canada is already a global leader in clean electricity, with over 80% of its power coming from non-emitting sources.

is already a global leader in clean electricity, with over 80% of its power coming from non-emitting sources. Canada's greenhouse gas emissions intensity (greenhouse gas per unit of gross domestic product) has declined by 30% since 2005, showing that economic growth is possible while cutting down on harmful emissions.

greenhouse gas emissions intensity (greenhouse gas per unit of gross domestic product) has declined by 30% since 2005, showing that economic growth is possible while cutting down on harmful emissions. The Canada Greener Homes Initiative has helped over 360,000 households retrofit their homes with energy-efficient upgrades, cutting emissions and energy bills.

Incentives for zero-emission vehicle purchases have supported over 546,000 electric vehicle (EV) sales between 2019 and 2025, growing Canada's EV market share to 11.7%.

EV market share to 11.7%. The Clean Electricity Regulations will ensure a net-zero electricity system by 2050, and the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard will require 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035.

will ensure a net-zero electricity system by 2050, and the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard will require 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035. As climate change is a global challenge that requires global solutions, Canada has committed $5.3 billion in international climate finance since 2021.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]