DARTMOUTH, NS, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - During the upcoming hurricane season, Canadians can rely on state-of-the-art weather forecasting systems from Environment and Climate Change Canada. These systems provide timely and reliable weather information and alerts in advance of approaching tropical storms and hurricanes. Early warnings will give Canadians time to prepare and protect themselves, their loved ones, and their properties in the event of a storm.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, and this season is expected to be above-average for tropical storm activity. Experts are predicting 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean basin. Environment and Climate Change Canada encourages everyone to prepare before the season begins.

Meteorologists at the Canadian Hurricane Centre conduct 24/7 monitoring and hazard prediction year-round. They focus on storms with the potential to affect Canada and its waters, track storm paths, predict intensity, and issue warnings. They also provide information to help provincial and territorial partners and emergency management officials to lessen the impacts of tropical cyclones and hurricanes in Canadian communities.

It is now more important than ever to get prepared. There has been an increase in Category 3 to Category 5 hurricanes over the past four decades, and with climate change, the intensity of the strongest hurricanes is expected to increase.

"Hurricanes could become more intense due to global warming. I encourage all Canadians to prepare ahead of the season by accessing available resources and regularly checking the WeatherCAN app when making plans this summer to help keep themselves and their families safe and secure during hurricane season."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Find safety planning tips, track maps, and get other useful information at Canada.ca/hurricanes; access current forecasts and alerts on Canada's weather website, weather.gc.ca; and download the WeatherCAN app (available for Android and iOS devices).

On average, three or four tropical cyclone events impact Canada each hurricane season, with one or two making impact on Canadian soil and two or three threatening offshore waters. Hurricanes are typically of greater concern later in the season, as that is when our waters reach their peak warmth.

Hurricane Fiona in 2022 was the most costly extreme weather event ever recorded in Atlantic Canada in terms of insured damages.

in terms of insured damages (source). Human-caused climate change is raising the temperature of the ocean and may have intensified hurricane activity over the Atlantic Ocean.

