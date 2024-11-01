OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) is urging Canada Post to align their actions with their words and negotiate new collective agreements for postal workers without any service disruptions.

CUPW is fighting for fair wages, safe working conditions, retiring with dignity, and providing new services at the public post office that support communities across the country.

"Canada Post says it wants negotiated contracts, but its actions show otherwise," says Simpson. "The latest Global Offers don't offer real solutions, are still filled with rollbacks, and they ask for many of our major issues to be resolved through arbitration instead of at the bargaining table. We know that the best agreements are reached through bargaining at the table, not through arbitration."

Postal workers overwhelmingly voted in favour of a strike, but as of today, the Union has not given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post or the Minister of Labour. CUPW negotiators are still at the bargaining table, working hard to reach fair agreements without any service disruptions.

"This is an incredibly important round of bargaining. We're not just bargaining for ourselves; we're bargaining for the public and for all workers. Too many people have fallen behind over the last few years while executives' salaries keep rising," says Simpson.

"When unionized workers make gains, it lifts up all communities, bringing widespread benefits. We are committed to negotiating the best collective agreements possible for our members while also protecting the valued and cherished public postal service."

SOURCE Canadian Union of Postal Workers

For more information, please contact: English: Siân Griffiths, CUPW Communications: [email protected] and 613 882 2742; French: Yannick Scott, National Director, Metro-Montreal Region, at 514-220-5950 or at [email protected]