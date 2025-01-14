Cupani Metals Corporation - January Update

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Cupani Metals Corporation ("Cupani" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) is pleased to announce certain recent activity.

The Company intends to have its shares posted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") operated by the OTC Markets Inc. and is working with a market maker to have a Form 211 filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to allow a broker-dealer to post a bid for the Company's common shares on the OTC Link ATS system. Concurrently with the Form 211 filing, the Company will be completing an OTCQB Application and submitting such to OTC Markets Inc. The Company will be applying to the OTCQB under the application process for international companies as the Company is already listed on a Qualified Foreign Exchange under the OTCQB Rules. The Company is not able to provide a definitive timeline or a guarantee that its shares will be posted for trading on the OTCQB.

The Company is planning a winter expedition overland from Schefferville, Quebec to various points within its 500 square kilometer exploration claim package. Such expedition represents an initial feasibility investigation regarding routes used in 1987 to deliver heavy equipment to the Blue Lake zone adit. Expected items include frozen lakes, complex traverses, riverbeds and rolling hills. Next month snowmobiles will sally from Schefferville toward the Cancun zone, Willbob Lake, Retty Lake camp, and Pogo deposit. Using ground penetrating radar this expedition will measure ice thickness which allows calculation of supported tonnage by an ice road. If feasible the expedition will overnight at Retty Lake camp. Figure one shows possible route(s).

Cupani Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.cupanimetals.com

