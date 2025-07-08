TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - CUPANI Metals Corporation ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) (OTCQB: CUPIF) announces that Danielle Giovenazzo Ph.D, P.Geo, has joined the company as an independent director. Cupani's existing staff and directors are delighted to have earned the interest of such qualified and experienced personnel.

Based in Montreal, Dr. Giovenazzo has over 35 years' experience in exploration, notably in project generation and management for Ni, Cu and PGE's and Gold projects. Dr. Giovenazzo has considerable expertise in mineral exploration in the province of Quebec, Canada and internationally with a range of companies that include 16 years for Falconbridge and Xstrata nickel where she worked partly on regional and brownfields exploration in the Raglan Belt property and deposits (now owned and operated by Glencore) in Quebec. She has also been involved with various companies in Argentina, Brazil, Finland and West Africa for Ni-Cu and PGE exploration. More recently she was Vice president exploration of Benz Mining. Furthermore, Dr Giovenazzo spent 4 years as an external director for Quebec's exploration entity SOQUEM INC. Since leaving SOQUEM Danielle has been an external director for Wallbridge Mining Company Limited. She is a Member of the Professional Order of Geologist in Quebec (OGQ) and served OGQ variously as President and Administrator from 2015 through 2021.

Her experiences will help forward Cupani's corporate agenda on several fronts. Danielle has been aware of the Blue Lake project and various other copper nickel projects in the Labrador Trough. Her interest in Blue Lake's potential comes from applying modern exploration and geophysical techniques in an interesting area not systematically explored for decades. Danielle will visit Cupani's property and exploration operations during August 2025.

Cupani CEO Brian Bosse stated "I could not be happier with this turn of events. Danielle Giovenazzo agrees our project deserves more exploration work. She understands great mines and great companies have been built from less than what Cupani has in its hands today. Furthermore, she is a hands-on geologist with exactly the experience, contacts and skillsets Cupani needs today. We are all very excited to meet the future."

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com

