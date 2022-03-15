TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT" or "the REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) is pleased to announce that Jodi Shpigel will be joining its Executive Team as Senior Vice-President, Real Estate, effective May 24, 2022. Ms. Shpigel was previously the Senior Vice-President of Development at First Capital REIT, serving on the executive leadership team after moving into progressively senior roles during her nearly 13 years with the company. She also previously worked at Sobeys, where she honed her retail real estate experience securing and developing new sites for Sobeys' network of stores in Ontario.

"Jodi's real estate expertise and impressive track record of strategic leadership, team development and execution of complex development and redevelopment projects will be a tremendous asset to the REIT," said Kevin Salsberg, President & Chief Operating Officer of CT REIT. "We are pleased to welcome her to our Executive Team and look forward to her contributions in support of our continued growth."

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

For further information: Media: Joscelyn Dosanjh, 416-845-8392, [email protected]; Investors: Marina Davies, 647-530-7646, [email protected]