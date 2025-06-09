/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that it has completed its previously announced issuance, on a private placement basis in certain of the provinces of Canada (the "Debenture Offering"), of $200 million aggregate principal amount of series J senior unsecured debentures with a 5-year term and a coupon of 4.292% per annum (the "Series J Debentures"). CT REIT intends to use the net proceeds of the Debenture Offering for the repayment of existing indebtedness.

The Series J Debentures have been rated "BBB" with a stable trend by Morningstar DBRS. The Series J Debentures are direct senior unsecured obligations of CT REIT.

The Debenture Offering was led by CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets. The Series J Debentures offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Series J Debentures in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 375 properties totaling more than 31 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit www.ctreit.com.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and other information that constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that reflect CT REIT's current expectations relating to future events, including but not limited to the use of proceeds of the Debenture Offering. By its very nature, forward-looking information requires the use of estimates and assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. It is possible that CT REIT's assumptions, estimates, analyses, beliefs, and opinions are not correct, and that CT REIT's expectations and plans will not be achieved. For more information on the risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions that could cause CT REIT's actual results to differ from current expectations, refer to section 5 "Risk Factors" of CT REIT's Annual Information Form for fiscal 2024, and to sections 12.0 "Enterprise Risk Management" and 14.0 "Forward-looking Information" of CT REIT's MD&A for Q1 2025 and fiscal 2024, as well as CT REIT's other public filings, all of which are available at sedarplus.ca and at ctreit.com. CT REIT does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

For further information: Media: Joscelyn Dosanjh, 416-845-8392, [email protected]; Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected]