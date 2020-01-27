CST Spark Inc. announces 2019 investment returns for customers of its CST Bright Plan

"We are pleased with our Plan's investment performance," said Brad Norris, Vice President, Investments at CST Spark Inc. "In 2019, performance was led by strong returns in both equity and fixed income markets. What's unique to CST Bright Plan is its broad diversification and age-based rebalancing offering our customers additional risk management benefits while protecting principal and providing an exceptional return. We look forward to another bright year ahead!"

Additional performance information can be found within the CST Bright Plan Management Report on Fund Performance.

For more information about CST Bright Plan, please visit www.cstspark.ca

About C.S.T. Spark Inc.

Launched in 2018, CST Spark Inc. is a digital-first education savings company dedicated to helping Canadians plan to make post-secondary education possible. CST Spark makes it easy to start saving for your child's bright future. CST Spark was launched to further expand the vision and deliver upon the CST mission. CST Spark is the distributor and Investment Fund Manager of CST Bright Plan.

For more information, visit cstspark.ca.

About the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families save for their children's post-secondary education. In addition to its focus on education savings, the Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through scholarships, bursaries and awards programs - with more than $2 million awarded since CST began. Through innovation, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans that families use to save for their children's post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver upon its mission. CST has helped nearly 800,000 beneficiaries achieve their post-secondary dreams and manages over $5.2 billion in assets.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries operate under the master brand name CST.

For more information, visit foundation.cst.org.

SOURCE Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

For further information: please contact: Alexa Ciufo, Public Relations and Brand Lead | [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.cst.org/en

