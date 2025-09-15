TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation (CST), creators of education savings plans in Canada, proudly awarded nearly $300,000 to 45 Canadian students through its 2025 awards program. As the nature of work continues to change, CST remains dedicated to one main goal: making post-secondary education accessible for Canada's next generation of leaders.

CST Foundation Awards $290,000 to Canada's Next Generation of Leaders (CNW Group/Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation)

As part of this program, 20 Founders' Awards of $7,000 each were awarded to students who have benefited from a CST RESP and are entering or continuing their post-secondary studies. 25 Bursary Awards of $6,000 each were given to students accessing post-secondary education for the first time.

The CST Foundation is committed to breaking down barriers to higher education by providing financial assistance that makes post-secondary studies more attainable for all Canadians. Each year, the Foundation's awards program plays an important role in this mission, offering meaningful support to students from diverse backgrounds as they pursue their academic goals and build brighter futures.

Jason Hui, a 2025 Founders' Award recipient, will be continuing his studies in Chemical Engineering at the University of Waterloo. "Receiving the Founders' Award provides me with financial breathing room," Hui says. "This support enables me to dedicate more time and focus to my academic development."

Nicole Tomkins, a recipient of a 2025 Founders' Award, will be continuing her degree in linguistics with a minor in psychology at the University of Alberta. "I am truly grateful to receive the Founders' Award, which will ease the financial pressures of my education costs and help bring me one step closer to achieving my goals," says Tomkins.

"These students represent the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers in Canada," said Peter Lewis, President and CEO of CST. "By supporting them today, we are helping unlock possibilities that will benefit not only their own lives, but also support them in making a valuable social and economic contribution both nationally and within their communities."

This year's award winners will be celebrated today at CST's annual awards celebration in Toronto.

To learn more about how the CST Foundation supports access to post-secondary education, or to learn more about its Awards and Bursaries program, visit cstfoundation.ca.

About the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is dedicated to improving access to post-secondary education to foster a more resilient and inclusive country for generations to come. For more than 60 years, CST has helped almost 700,000 Canadian families set their children up for success through post-secondary education. As the creators of education savings plans in Canada, CST has also awarded over $3 million to students pursuing post-secondary education through its scholarship and bursary programs. For more Information, please visit www.cst.org.

SOURCE Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

For further information: Alexa Ciufo, [email protected]