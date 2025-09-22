The Baby Show features the latest products, workshops, seminars and demos from Canada's leading parenting experts

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation (CST) secured a three-year title sponsorship to support the Toronto and Vancouver Baby Shows, owned and operated by Blue Ant Media. With a focus on new parents, The Baby Shows provide educational opportunities for young Canadian families. CST is excited to partner with The Baby Shows to inform and help new parents during their early child rearing years.

CST Secures 3-Year Title Sponsorship at Toronto & Vancouver Baby Shows (CNW Group/Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation)

The 2025 Toronto Fall Baby Show will take place on September 27 and 28 at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, followed by the Vancouver Fall Baby Show on October 25 and 26 at Canada Place, East Building. Both shows will feature more than 200 trusted brands and local small businesses, along with workshops, seminars and demos on topics including sleep routines, car seat safety, infant massage, and more.

"As Canada's experts in education savings, we're here to support families in planning and saving for their children's post-secondary education," says Jeff Beck, Chief Marketing Officer, CST. "We offer solutions so every parent can give their child the best possible start. We look forward to connecting with new parents at the Fall Baby Shows in Toronto and Vancouver."

"Our three-year partnership with CST reinforces our commitment to empowering new parents with the tools, knowledge and support they need to navigate parenthood with confidence and plan for their family's future," says Sandy Pedrogao, Co-Founder of The Baby Shows.

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Fall Baby Shows in Toronto and Vancouver, visit thebabyshows.com

About CST

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is dedicated to improving access to post-secondary education to foster a more resilient and inclusive country for generations to come. For more than 60 years, CST has helped almost 700,000 Canadian families set their children up for success through post-secondary education. As the creators of education savings plans in Canada, CST has awarded over $3 million to students pursuing post-secondary education through its scholarship and bursary programs. For more Information, please visit www.cst.org.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries, C.S.T. Spark Inc. and C.S.T. Consultants Inc. operate under the master brand name CST.

About The Baby Shows

The Baby Shows, owned and operated by Blue Ant Media, are premium pregnancy and early parenting consumer shows, offering goods and services dedicated to guiding new parents through pregnancy to preschool. With more than 200 local and national exhibitors as well as workshops, seminars and demonstrations from Canada's leading parenting experts, the annual Spring and Fall Baby Show Toronto and the Fall Baby Show Vancouver are the largest consumer parenting shows in North America. thebabyshows.com

Contact Information: CST, Communications Manager, Alexa Ciufo: [email protected]; The Baby Shows, Senior Communications Manager, Jakki Roussel: [email protected]