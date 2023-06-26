"Canada now has an operational CSSB, ensuring the release of the first international sustainability disclosure standards – and all forthcoming standards – have the leadership and expertise required to be adopted," says Lorraine Moore, chair of the Accounting Standards Oversight Council, and co-chair of the CSSB Implementation Committee.

All CSSB appointments are made by the Implementation Committee, which provides transitional oversight of the CSSB until decisions on a permanent oversight structure are finalized.

"Today's announcement includes representation from responsible investment and Canada's resource-based sectors. It is especially important to have high-emitting sectors like oil and gas, mining, energy and agriculture at the table, considering the focus of IFRS S2 – which establishes requirements for climate-related disclosure," adds Kevin Nye, chair of the Auditing and Assurance Standards Oversight Council, and co-chair of the CSSB Implementation Committee.

Newest CSSB Members

Mohammed Ali , Vice President, Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Mohammed is based in Ontario .

, Vice President, Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Mohammed is based in . Janice Anderson , Director, ESG Compliance, Nutrien Ltd. Janice is based in Alberta .

, Director, ESG Compliance, Nutrien Ltd. Janice is based in . Adelaide Chiu , Vice President, Head of Responsible Investing & ESG Services, NEI Investments. Adelaide is based in Ontario .

, Vice President, Head of Responsible Investing & ESG Services, NEI Investments. Adelaide is based in . Yvonne Jeffery , Vice President, Sustainability, Vermilion Energy Inc. Yvonne is based in Alberta .

, Vice President, Sustainability, Vermilion Energy Inc. Yvonne is based in . Bruce Marchand , Chief Risk & Sustainability Officer, Emera Inc . Bruce is based in Nova Scotia .

See the CSSB's current member roster.

Adopting ISSB Standards in Canada

The CSSB will partner with the ISSB by supporting the uptake of ISSB standards in Canada, highlighting key issues for the Canadian context, and facilitating interoperability between ISSB standards and any forthcoming CSSB standards. Canadian consultation efforts are currently underway on the ISSB's project to set its agenda priorities for the next two years and proposed amendments to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards.

"With our amazingly diverse and knowledgeable board coming along, we are now in a position to make key decisions that will set the stage for Canada's future in sustainability disclosure standard setting for years to come," explains Charles-Antoine St-Jean, chair, CSSB. "We also continue to focus on building close relationships with people and organizations – both in Canada and globally – to ensure sustainability disclosure standards reflect our country's unique needs."

Next Steps

Additional member appointments are coming this year, with a focus on including strong representation from Quebec, pension funds or others with a long-term investment horizon, and those who operate outside capital markets. The latter category could include not-for-profits, small and medium-sized enterprises, or others who bring a distinct perspective to CSSB discussions.

The CSSB will also hold its first meeting next month. While the ISSB has set an effective date for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 for IFRS S1 and S2, decisions about adoption – including how effective dates are determined in Canada – will be part of the CSSB's initial discussions.

Collaboration with Canada's regulatory bodies, which determine the mandatory application rules of standards for Canada's publicly accountable enterprises, will continue.

