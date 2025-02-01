CSPA Expresses Its Disappointment Regarding the Imposition of US Tariffs on All Canadian Goods

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), released the following statement after the announcement of tariffs on Canadian exports to the United States:

"Today's announcement of 25% tariffs on Canadian products, including steel, entering the United States is deeply disappointing.

"The North American steel industry is highly integrated across the Canadian and US border. With $20B in annual steel trade between our nations, these tariffs will cause significant disruption and economic hardship in both Canada and the United States. Disruptions that will have negative effects on businesses, workers and their families.

"We are also concerned that the tremendous effort Canada has taken to safeguard the North American marketplace from unfair steel trade has gone unnoticed. From the enactment of melted and poured requirements to the leveling of tariffs on a wide array of Chinese steel products, Canada has demonstrated to the United States its alignment of a tough stance against industrial overcapacity along with our country's intention of being the best partner of the United States to defend against unfair practices.

"In response to these new tariffs, the CSPA welcomes the Government of Canada's decisive action through retaliation as well as through supportive approaches to help Canada's industries. We will engage with the Government of Canada and the provinces to find support for our workers to weather this unfortunate and unnecessary challenge over the days to come."

