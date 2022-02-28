CSC Lacks Leadership: Marco Mendicino Missing

Since last Sunday, correctional officers in all federal institutions across Canada have decided to cover their uniform badges with black ribbon. With this gesture, the officers want to show their indignation towards the lack of respect of the Minister of Public Security Marco Mendicino. Repeated requests, since last October, to speak with him about four main points that constitute serious threats to their health and safety have remained unanswered. Marco Mendicino is the only minister of Public Security who, in the 20-year history of the union, has not agreed to meet with representatives of its 7,500 employees.

Four main points will be addressed

The impact of the pandemic: since the beginning of this pandemic, nearly 1,700 Correctional Officers have contracted the virus, which represents nearly 25% of the members. Those spared by the virus have faced an exponential increase in overtime. Workplace violence and harassment: since the passage of Bill C-65, which amended the Canadian Labour Code to recognize violence and harassment, numerous independent investigations have been conducted and have confirmed the presence of this scourge. Yet nothing has been done. Drugs and drones: since the advent of drone deliveries, it has never been easier to get drugs into penitentiaries. UCCO-SACC-CSN has been engaged in the issue for nearly 10 years. Yet, to date, insufficient action has been taken and we continue to face a growing number of drone deliveries. Body scanners: no federal penitentiary is equipped with this technology at this time, even though it has long been part of the tools of provincial penitentiaries.

Since October 2021, the Minister has turned a deaf ear. It is time for him to finally take his responsibilities seriously and agree to meet with us. By covering their uniform badges, the officers are responding to the government's inaction.

